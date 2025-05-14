Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Vs Moto Razr 60 Ultra: Specs rundown of two top flagships

May 13 saw a clash between two titans- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge- two premium flagship phones that look competitive and capable from their spec sheets. The two phones have emerged to define 2025’s flagship experience: Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge and Motorola’s bold flip-format Moto Razr 60 Ultra. Both devices push the envelope in their own ways- one continuing Samsung's tradition of powerhouse slabs, the other redefining the foldable experience. Here’s a detailed look at how these two top-tier phones stack up across design, performance, cameras, and more.

Design & Display: Flat against the Fold

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge arrives with an ultra-slim design and 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. With ultra-slim bezels, Samsung protects the phone’s display with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. Brightness peaks at 2,600 nits.

Moto Razr 60 Ultra, in contrast, brings a distinctly different proposition: a clamshell-style foldable pOLED LTPO display that opens up to 7 inches with Full HD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits peak brightness level. Closed, the phone becomes a 4-inch display device.

Performance: Same Snapdragon

Under the hood, both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC- 2024’s flagship silicon offering. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra pairs this with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM while Galaxy S25 Edge packs in 12GB RAM .

However, Samsung integrates an advanced vapor chamber cooling system that keeps thermals low during prolonged use a plus for mobile gamers and heavy users.

Camera Capabilities: Photography Face-Off

Samsung loads the S25 Edge with a dual-lens setup: a 200MP primary sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide, with up to 2x optical zoom. For selfies there is a 12MP camera on front.

The Razr 60 Ultra sports a dual camera setup- a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ulltra-wide. For selfies, it has a 50MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Battery and Charging: Fast and Flexible

The Galaxy S25 Edge carries a 3,900 mAh battery with 25 W wired charging and 15 W wireless charging and reverse charging.

The Razr 60 Ultra houses a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower, 30W wireless and 5W reverse charging support.

Software & Extras

Both devices ship with Android 15 out of the box. Samsung’s One UI 7 brings robust customisation and Galaxy ecosystem perks, while Motorola’s Hello UI brings a clean interface, enhanced with thoughtful fold-specific tweaks.

Samsung provides seven years of OS and security updates a major win for longevity. Motorola matches that with four years, not bad for a foldable.

Price War