Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Vs Moto Razr 60 Ultra: Specs rundown of two top flagships

May 13 saw a clash between two titans- Motorola Razr 60 Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge- two premium flagship phones that look competitive and capable from their spec sheets. The two phones have emerged to define 2025’s flagship experience: Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge and Motorola’s bold flip-format Moto Razr 60 Ultra. Both devices push the envelope in their own ways- one continuing Samsung's tradition of powerhouse slabs, the other redefining the foldable experience. Here’s a detailed look at how these two top-tier phones stack up across design, performance, cameras, and more.
Design & Display: Flat against the Fold
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge arrives with an ultra-slim design and 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. With ultra-slim bezels, Samsung protects the phone’s display with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2. Brightness peaks at 2,600 nits.
Moto Razr 60 Ultra, in contrast, brings a distinctly different proposition: a clamshell-style foldable pOLED LTPO display that opens up to 7 inches with Full HD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate and up to 4,000 nits peak brightness level. Closed, the phone becomes a 4-inch display device.
Under the hood, both phones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC- 2024’s flagship silicon offering. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra pairs this with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM while Galaxy S25 Edge packs in 12GB RAM .
However, Samsung integrates an advanced vapor chamber cooling system that keeps thermals low during prolonged use a plus for mobile gamers and heavy users.
Camera Capabilities: Photography Face-Off
Samsung loads the S25 Edge with a dual-lens setup: a 200MP primary sensor, and a 12MP ultra-wide, with up to 2x optical zoom. For selfies there is a 12MP camera on front.
The Razr 60 Ultra sports a dual camera setup- a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP ulltra-wide. For selfies, it has a 50MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.
The Galaxy S25 Edge carries a 3,900 mAh battery with 25 W wired charging and 15 W wireless charging and reverse charging.
The Razr 60 Ultra houses a 4,700mAh battery with 68W wired TurboPower, 30W wireless and 5W reverse charging support.
Software & Extras
Both devices ship with Android 15 out of the box. Samsung’s One UI 7 brings robust customisation and Galaxy ecosystem perks, while Motorola’s Hello UI brings a clean interface, enhanced with thoughtful fold-specific tweaks.
Samsung provides seven years of OS and security updates a major win for longevity. Motorola matches that with four years, not bad for a foldable.
Pricing for the Galaxy S25 Edge starts at Rs 109999 while the Moto Razr 60 Ultra enters the ring at Rs 99,999. The Razr’s appeal lies in its compact, nostalgic design fused with modern tech, while the S25 Edge is a no-compromise flagship built for power users.
Published May 14th 2025, 10:21 IST