Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Confirmed: Ultra-Slim Flagship to Debut on May 13

Samsung has officially confirmed that it will reveal the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge during a special online event scheduled for May 13 at 9 a.m. KST and 5:30 a.m. in India. The event marks the global debut of the latest addition to the Galaxy S series.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be the slimmest phone in the Galaxy S25 lineup. According to Samsung, the phone will be just 5.84 mm thick. This makes it one of the thinnest smartphones Samsung has ever created. Even with this slim size, the phone is expected to pack in powerful features.

One of the highlights of the Galaxy S25 Edge is its 200-megapixel main camera, the same one used in the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra. The phone will also run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite processor, a processor that is also expected to lie at the heart of OnePlus 13s.

Galaxy S25 Edge Design and Features

The Galaxy S25 Edge is said to come with a flat frame design and a frosted glass back. The camera module on the back has also been redesigned. It will have two camera lenses stacked vertically in a raised portion of the back panel, giving it a unique look.

The screen is expected to be a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with high resolution and smooth scrolling. The device will also support fast charging and 5G connectivity.

Galaxy S25 Edge Availability and Price

Samsung has not yet shared the exact price of the Galaxy S25 Edge. However, it is expected to be priced between Rs 94,000 to Rs 1,02,600. People can watch the event live on Samsung’s official website or their YouTube channel on the launch day.

What to Expect