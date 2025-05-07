Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 to Push Ultra-Thin Design, to be Slimmest Foldable Phone Yet

Samsung is gearing to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, at a Galaxy Unpacked event in July this year. The focus will be on the ultra-thin designs and advanced battery technology, that's what the ongoing rumours tell us.

A recent leak from reliable tipster Ice Universe claims the Z Fold7 will be the world’s thinnest foldable, measuring 3.9mm unfolded and 8.9mm folded, surpassing the Oppo Find N5’s 4.21mm unfolded thickness. The Z Flip7 and the base Galaxy S26 are also set to embrace sleeker profiles, continuing Samsung’s lightweight flagship strategy.

According to Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold7 will retain a 4,400mAh battery, matching the Z Fold6, while integrating new battery and charging technology to support its slim form factor. The Z Flip7 is expected to see a battery boost to 4,300mAh, up from 4,000mAh in the Z Flip6. These advancements aim to balance efficiency with the demands of larger displays rumoured at 8.2 inches for the Z Fold7’s main screen and 6.5 inches for its cover screen, with the Z Flip7 featuring a 4-inch cover display and 6.8-inch inner screen.

Past rumours, however, paint a different picture. Earlier leaks from sources like TechManiacs suggest the Z Fold7 would be 4.1mm unfolded and 8.5mm folded, with some reports, like one from @TheGalox_, claim an even thinner 8.2mm folded thickness.

Charging speed rumours have also been contentious. While Ice Universe hints at new charging technology, possibly AI-optimised, earlier reports from Samsung Magazine and Chinese CCC certifications confirmed both devices will stick with 25W wired charging, unchanged from the Z Fold6 and Z Flip6. This counters speculation of a 45W upgrade, disappointing those expecting faster charging for premium foldables. The focus appears to be on thinner battery cells, potentially silicon-carbon-based, as rumoured for the Galaxy S26, to maintain slimness without sacrificing capacity.