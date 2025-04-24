Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date Leaked Again

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge’s launch is imminent. While the company has not said a word about when it will be officially launched, multiple reports have speculated about the debut timeline. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge was initially reported to arrive in April, but a recent report suggested the launch may take place on May 13. A fresh report corroborates that window, as well as shares when the first sale would begin.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Timeline

According to a South Korean publication, The Financial News, Samsung has planned an event on May 13, with the first sale scheduled for May 24. However, the initial launch will be meant for South Korea and China. Other markets such as Europe, the US, and India will see the Galaxy S25 Edge launch later.

The latest information falls in line with the previous claim that Samsung looks to introduce its slimmest phone to multiple markets. Last month, two e-commerce platforms allegedly listed the Galaxy S25 Edge on their websites, revealing their storage variants and prices.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Expected Price

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to have two storage configurations: 256GB priced at €1,362 and 512GB listed at €1,488. These prices convert to approximately ₹1,28,320 and ₹1,40,190, about the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s price in India. However, India prices are expected to be lower so that the Edge sits between the Plus and Ultra variants.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Expected Specifications