Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch in May: Is India on the List?

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly arrive in May through an online-only launch event. While reports suggest Samsung will launch its slim phone on May 13, the company has not announced anything officially. Amid the anticipation, a new report has revealed the markets where the Galaxy S25 Edge will be first launched.

Tipster Ice Universe, who has a good track record of sharing leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be exclusive to South Korea and China. This strategy is similar to the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, which was first launched in Korea and later in China as W25. Samsung appears to have no plans to bring the foldable to other markets, and that might also be the company’s strategy for the Galaxy S25 Edge — at least initially.

At least two e-commerce websites in Europe recently listed the Galaxy S25 Edge along with its prices. That suggests an imminent launch of Samsung’s slim phone in Europe. Reports suggest the Galaxy S25 Edge may arrive in select European markets in June or maybe July. The purported staggered launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge may allow the company to gauge the reception of the phone in different markets, especially with leaks suggesting that it may bear a premium price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to cost €1,362 for the base variant. That puts the upcoming phone in the middle of the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Plus.