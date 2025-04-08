Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Price Leaked — But Launch Date Still Unclear

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge could arrive next month, with a recent report suggesting a delay to the original launch date. However, a retailer appears to have jumped the gun and listed the phone on its website, revealing one thing that Samsung would never want out: the price. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will bear a premium price tag, according to the listing.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge prices

Italian sellers Zanetti and Epto have listed multiple variants of the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge on their websites. Spotted by 91Mobiles, these listings reveal the prices and storage variants. The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to have two storage configurations: 256GB priced at €1,362 and 512GB listed at €1,488. These prices convert to approximately ₹1,28,320 and ₹1,40,190, about the same as the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s price in India. However, the Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to sit between the Galaxy S25 Plus and the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

This hints that the Galaxy S25 Edge will be a premium phone, as opposed to previous reports that suggested Samsung’s slim phone will cost slightly more than the Plus model from last year. While Epto’s listings, which have now been taken down, bear the same prices, they also reveal the colour variants: the Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in Titan Silver, Titan Jetblack, and Titan Iceblue. The word “Titan” could mean the Galaxy S25 Edge uses titanium in its frame.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge specifications