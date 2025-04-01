Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch May Happen Sooner Than Expected

Samsung stunned everyone when it showcased the long-rumoured Galaxy S25 Edge earlier this year. Touted as the company’s slimmest smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Edge added to the anticipation around how Samsung is upping the ante against Apple, which is also rumoured to introduce a thin iPhone later this year. However, Samsung did not say when it would launch the Galaxy S25 Edge, resulting in speculation that the phone may arrive right before the iPhone 17 Air’s launch. Well, that is not the case if the latest rumour is anything to believe.

According to a leak by Nieuwe Mobiel, the Galaxy S25 Edge’s launch will take place as early as April. That is a lot sooner than everyone expected. The report claimed Samsung may be planning a launch in Europe for April 15, while other markets may see an announcement on April 16. That could just be time zone adjustments for the event, which the report added will be held exclusively online and available for streaming globally. What is not clear is what markets will be eligible for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge’s release.

The leak further mentions that the Galaxy S25 Edge will come in two storage variants, 256GB and 512GB. This could disappoint potential buyers looking for a higher 1TB storage. Samsung may offer 12GB RAM as standard across models, confirmed to be available in Black, Silver, and Blue colour options. Other specifications such as the processor, display, and cameras remain unclear for now, but Samsung did confirm that the Galaxy S25 Edge is only 5.84mm thick back at the S25 series launch event.

Apart from the key information about the Galaxy S25 Edge, its accessories have also been leaked. Its silicone case gives an idea of what the dimensions could be.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will likely be priced at $1,099 (roughly ₹94,000), flanking the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus.