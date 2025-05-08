Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Vs OnePlus 13s: A Battle of Compact Flagships in India

With India's smartphone market sizzling up in May 2025, we will get to see the showdown of two compact flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge and the OnePlus 13s, battling hard for customer attention. While both offer high-end performance within compact form factors, they appeal to different customers with distinct needs.

Here is a comprehensive comparison of these expected releases, highlighting design, performance, camera, battery, and price, based on the latest information from the tech world.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Vs OnePlus 13s - Design and Display

Samsung gave us a first glimpse of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge at its Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025. Expected to be the company’s thinnest flagship at 5.84mm thickness, the S25 Edge will boast a titanium frame and weigh 162-gram build. The smartphone will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits peak brightness.

In contrast, the OnePlus 13s, a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T launched in China, will go for a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1216x2640 resolution and 1600 nits brightness. Its compact, flat design in Black Velvet or Pink Satin could appeal to users seeking design cum usability. While Samsung’s larger display suits immersive viewing, OnePlus offers a more pocketable experience.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Vs OnePlus 13s - Processor

Both smartphones are to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, clocked at up to 4.47GHz, ensuring fast performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI-driven tasks. The Galaxy S25 Edge could pair this with 12GB RAM and storage options of 256GB or 512GB, while the OnePlus 13s is said to push the envelope with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. This gives OnePlus an edge for power users who prioritise memory-intensive apps or large media libraries. Software-wise, the S25 Edge will run Android 15 with One UI 7, offering Galaxy AI features like enhanced photo editing. The OnePlus 13s, however, may ship with OxygenOS on Android 14 in India, potentially lagging in software updates but delivering a clean, bloat-free experience.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Vs OnePlus 13s - Camera

Camera systems highlight the two companies’ divergent approaches. The Galaxy S25 Edge is rumoured to feature a dual rear setup with a 200MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide lens, promising exceptional detail and low-light performance, complemented by a 12MP front camera. The OnePlus 13s, on the other hand, will come with dual 50MP main and telephoto lenses tuned by Hasselblad.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Vs OnePlus 13s - Battery life

Battery life is a critical differentiator. The S25 Edge’s slim design will most likely pack a 3,800mAh battery with 25W charging, which may struggle to last a full day under heavy use. The OnePlus 13s, despite its compact size, is expected to pack a larger battery of around 6000mAh with 80W fast charging, potentially refilling in under 30 minutes.

Pricing reflects their market positioning. The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to range from ₹94,000 to ₹1,02,600, targeting premium buyers. The OnePlus 13s, expected to be priced around ₹40,000 to ₹55,000, will offer flagship specs at a more accessible cost.