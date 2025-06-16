Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Key Specifications: Network, Display, Camera, Features & Battery, Smartphones in India

Updated 16 June 2025 at 18:43 IST
Launch Date: May 13, 2025
India Price: Rs 1,09,999
Samsung’s sleek new flagship comes with a powerful chip, sharper cameras, and a seriously thin body. The phone was launched on May 13, 2025, and will get security updates till May 2032. It comes in two classy finishes: Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.
The phone sports a dual camera set-up on the back, including a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide. The camera supports 2x optical-quality zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. There is a 12MP selfie camera with autofocus for selfies. Phone can record videos in 8K at 30fps, with slow-motion at up to 240fps in Full HD.
Samsung Galaxy 25 Edge is powered by octa-core chip with peak speeds of 4.47GHz and 3.5GHz. The phone is available in single 12GB RAM model and two storage options- 256GB or 512GB. The phone runs Android 15-based OneUI 7 with full support for Samsung DeX, SmartThings, and Bluetooth hearing aid streaming.
The Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 6.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 and weighs 163grams. The smartphone relies on a 3900mAh non removable battery.
The 5G ready Galaxy S25 Edge comes with connectivity options including Wi-Fi 7 / 802.11be, Bluetooth Version 5.4, USB Type-C, NFC and UWB. It works with Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, all Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Watches. The Galaxy S25 Edge comes with Samsung DeX, so you can use your phone like a desktop. The sensors on board are accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint scanner, light sensor, gyro, and more.
The Galaxy S25 Edge is Samsung's thinnest, most fashionable phone to date - designed more for the style-minded than the spec-addicted. It is gorgeous, fast, and eye-catching, but sacrifices a little battery life and grip to achieve that ultra-thin, high-end feel. Perfect for those who need their phone to be as beautiful as it is responsive but not the best choice for heavy users or functional phone seekers.
Published 16 June 2025 at 18:43 IST