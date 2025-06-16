Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Key Specifications: Network, Display, Camera, Features & Battery, Smartphones in India

Priced at Rs 1,09,999, the Galaxy S25 Edge targets the premium user. We’ll share a detailed review soon. Stay tuned for the full review. | Image: Photos by Priya Pathak/Republic

Launch Date: May 13, 2025

India Price: Rs 1,09,999

Samsung’s sleek new flagship comes with a powerful chip, sharper cameras, and a seriously thin body. The phone was launched on May 13, 2025, and will get security updates till May 2032. It comes in two classy finishes: Titanium Silver and Titanium Jetblack.

Camera

The phone sports a dual camera set-up on the back, including a 200MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide. The camera supports 2x optical-quality zoom and up to 10x digital zoom. There is a 12MP selfie camera with autofocus for selfies. Phone can record videos in 8K at 30fps, with slow-motion at up to 240fps in Full HD.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy 25 Edge is powered by octa-core chip with peak speeds of 4.47GHz and 3.5GHz. The phone is available in single 12GB RAM model and two storage options- 256GB or 512GB. The phone runs Android 15-based OneUI 7 with full support for Samsung DeX, SmartThings, and Bluetooth hearing aid streaming.

Display and Battery

The Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 6.6 inches Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone measures 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 and weighs 163grams. The smartphone relies on a 3900mAh non removable battery.

Connectivity options

The 5G ready Galaxy S25 Edge comes with connectivity options including Wi-Fi 7 / 802.11be, Bluetooth Version 5.4, USB Type-C, NFC and UWB. It works with Samsung’s Galaxy Ring, all Galaxy Buds, and Galaxy Watches. The Galaxy S25 Edge comes with Samsung DeX, so you can use your phone like a desktop. The sensors on board are accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint scanner, light sensor, gyro, and more.

Our Review Verdict

The Galaxy S25 Edge is Samsung's thinnest, most fashionable phone to date - designed more for the style-minded than the spec-addicted. It is gorgeous, fast, and eye-catching, but sacrifices a little battery life and grip to achieve that ultra-thin, high-end feel. Perfect for those who need their phone to be as beautiful as it is responsive but not the best choice for heavy users or functional phone seekers.