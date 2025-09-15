Samsung Galaxy S25 FE India Price Announced With ₹5,000 Cashback Offer

Samsung's new Galaxy FE model costs the same as the last. | Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at ₹59,999, the company said while announcing the prices for its latest Fan Edition phone. At this price, the Galaxy S25 FE retains the price of its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE, while offering significant upgrades, such as a slimmer design, a more powerful chipset, and faster battery charging technology. Samsung also announced that customers can get the new FE for as low as ₹54,999 using bank offers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India

You can choose from three storage configurations:

— 8GB/128GB costs ₹59,999

— 8GB/256GB is priced at ₹65,999

— 8GB/512GB goes for ₹77,999

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be available in Navy, Jetblack, and White colour options from Samsung’s online and offline stores, and partner stores from September 29.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offers

Buyers are eligible for a ₹12,000 storage upgrade offer wherein they get a 512GB model by paying for the 256GB variant. You can receive a ₹5,000 cashback on using eligible bank cards, alongside the no-cost EMI facility.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications