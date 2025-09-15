Updated 15 September 2025 at 19:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE India Price Announced With ₹5,000 Cashback Offer
The Galaxy S25 FE retains the price of its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE, while offering significant upgrades.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at ₹59,999, the company said while announcing the prices for its latest Fan Edition phone. At this price, the Galaxy S25 FE retains the price of its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 FE, while offering significant upgrades, such as a slimmer design, a more powerful chipset, and faster battery charging technology. Samsung also announced that customers can get the new FE for as low as ₹54,999 using bank offers.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price in India
You can choose from three storage configurations:
— 8GB/128GB costs ₹59,999
— 8GB/256GB is priced at ₹65,999
— 8GB/512GB goes for ₹77,999
The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will be available in Navy, Jetblack, and White colour options from Samsung’s online and offline stores, and partner stores from September 29.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offers
Buyers are eligible for a ₹12,000 storage upgrade offer wherein they get a 512GB model by paying for the 256GB variant. You can receive a ₹5,000 cashback on using eligible bank cards, alongside the no-cost EMI facility.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications
The new S25 series phone boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. It runs Android 16 with One UI 8, promising 7 years of Android and security updates. The phone features a 4,900mAh battery with 45W fast charging, wireless, and reverse wireless charging capabilities. For cooling, it includes a 10 per cent larger vapour chamber. Photography is handled by a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto on the back, and a new 12MP front camera. The Galaxy S25 FE is powered by an Exynos 2400 SoC. The device has a glass back and an enhanced Armour Aluminium frame, maintaining an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
