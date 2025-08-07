Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Launch Date Leaked, But Indian Buyers Shouldn’t Be Excited Yet

Samsung has reportedly been working on the next Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S25 FE, for some time. Multiple leaks and rumours have suggested that it will be a notable upgrade over the last generation, making the Galaxy S25 FE even closer to the standard Galaxy S25. Amidst the leaks on its specifications, a new report has revealed the launch date of the Galaxy S25 FE.

According to FN News, citing industry insiders, the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be held on September 19. That is sooner than most people anticipated, but the launch will likely be exclusive to South Korea—Samsung’s home market. Its release in India and other markets could take some months, if not weeks, so Indian buyers need to hold their excitement for a while.

Moreover, the report added that Samsung could plan to showcase the Galaxy S25 FE at the upcoming IFA 2025 tech show, scheduled from September 5 in Berlin. However, whether it will just be put on display or launched is unclear. In any case, Samsung is shifting the launch cycle of its phones to align with Google’s Android releases, which have been expedited over the last few years. The company said it seeks to “maintain sales momentum” with an earlier launch of the next FE model, but did not specify a timeline.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to be lighter and slimmer than its previous counterpart, closing the gap between the FE and regular models in the company’s flagship S series. Earlier rumours said the S25 FE could be 7.4mm thick and weigh around 190g, making it the sleekest phone in the FE lineup by far. The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will likely feature a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a peak brightness of 2600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Powering it could be Samsung’s Exynos 2400 chipset, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Its battery could use a 4700mAh unit, the same as last year, with support for significantly faster 45W wired charging.