Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Debuts With Slimmer Design, Better AI Features | First Look

Samsung has added a new member to its flagship family with the launch of the Galaxy S25 FE, a device that brings many of the premium features of the Galaxy S25 to a relatively more accessible price point. The phone debuts with a slimmer profile, upgraded AI tools, and Samsung’s long-term software support, aiming to strike a balance between performance and value.

Price in India

Samsung has not announced the local prices for the Galaxy S25 FE, but its prices in the US are out. The pricing starts at $650 (roughly Rs. 57,300) for the 8GB/128GB configuration, while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at $710 (roughly Rs. 62,570).

Display and Design

The Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, and up to 1900 nits of peak brightness. Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+, the screen is designed to withstand everyday knocks while offering strong outdoor visibility. The phone is available in Navy, White, and Jetblack, with Samsung opting for a clean and minimal design approach in line with its flagship aesthetic. It is also the company's slimmest FE model, offering better ergonomics than previous counterparts.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the S25 FE is powered by the Exynos 2400 processor. While not as powerful as the Exynos 2500 that powers the Galaxy S25 and S25+, the chip is tuned to handle multitasking and AI-driven features comfortably. Samsung has paired the device with 8GB of RAM and storage options of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB, giving users flexibility depending on their needs.

The phone ships with Android 16-based One UI 8, bringing Samsung’s latest Galaxy AI tools. These features extend from productivity enhancements to on-device photo editing, positioning the S25 FE as an AI-first device. Importantly, Samsung is committing to seven years of Android OS and security updates, putting the device in line with its flagship siblings in terms of long-term support.

Cameras

The Galaxy S25 FE comes with a triple camera setup at the back: a 50MP wide sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP telephoto sensor for zoom shots. On the front, a 12MP selfie camera handles video calls and self-portraits. The combination continues Samsung’s emphasis on versatile camera performance, even though the hardware isn’t as advanced as the Ultra model.

Battery and Charging

Powering the phone is a 4900mAh battery, supported by 45W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Samsung claims the battery is optimised with AI-assisted power management, designed to extend runtime and improve charging efficiency over time.

Early Take