Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Now Available With ₹5,000 Discount

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is now available across online and offline stores, the company announced on Tuesday, saying that customers can redeem a series of offers on the latest Fan Edition phone. The highlighted deal is a discount of ₹5,000 on the Galaxy S25 FE, bringing its price down from ₹59,999 to ₹54,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price

The new Galaxy S25 FE comes in three configurations.

— 8GB/128GB: ₹59,999

— 8GB/256GB: ₹65,999

— 8GB/512GB: ₹77,999

You can buy the phone in Navy, Jetblack, and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offers

— Storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, worth ₹12,000

— ₹5,000 cashback on select bank cards

— ₹4,000 off on the purchase of Galaxy Buds 3 FE

— Screen protection for two years at ₹4,199

— No-cost EMI for up to 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications

The new Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 16 with One UI 8, guaranteeing seven years of Android and security updates. Powering the device is a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging. Improved cooling is provided by a 10% larger vapour chamber.