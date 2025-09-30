Updated 30 September 2025 at 19:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Now Available With ₹5,000 Discount
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at the same price as last year's Galaxy S24 FE.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is now available across online and offline stores, the company announced on Tuesday, saying that customers can redeem a series of offers on the latest Fan Edition phone. The highlighted deal is a discount of ₹5,000 on the Galaxy S25 FE, bringing its price down from ₹59,999 to ₹54,999.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price
The new Galaxy S25 FE comes in three configurations.
— 8GB/128GB: ₹59,999
— 8GB/256GB: ₹65,999
— 8GB/512GB: ₹77,999
You can buy the phone in Navy, Jetblack, and White colours.
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offers
— Storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, worth ₹12,000
— ₹5,000 cashback on select bank cards
— ₹4,000 off on the purchase of Galaxy Buds 3 FE
— Screen protection for two years at ₹4,199
— No-cost EMI for up to 24 months
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications
The new Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 16 with One UI 8, guaranteeing seven years of Android and security updates. Powering the device is a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging. Improved cooling is provided by a 10% larger vapour chamber.
For photography, the S25 FE is equipped with a triple rear camera system: a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front camera is a new 12MP unit. Performance is driven by an Exynos 2400 SoC. The phone boasts a premium design with a glass back and an enhanced Armour Aluminium frame, maintaining an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 19:30 IST