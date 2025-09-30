Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 30 September 2025 at 19:30 IST

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Now Available With ₹5,000 Discount

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at the same price as last year's Galaxy S24 FE.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Samsung galaxy s25 fe
The new Samsung Galaxy S25 FE starts at ₹59,999. | Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is now available across online and offline stores, the company announced on Tuesday, saying that customers can redeem a series of offers on the latest Fan Edition phone. The highlighted deal is a discount of ₹5,000 on the Galaxy S25 FE, bringing its price down from ₹59,999 to ₹54,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE price

The new Galaxy S25 FE comes in three configurations.

— 8GB/128GB: ₹59,999
— 8GB/256GB: ₹65,999
— 8GB/512GB: ₹77,999

You can buy the phone in Navy, Jetblack, and White colours.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offers

— Storage upgrade from 256GB to 512GB, worth ₹12,000
— ₹5,000 cashback on select bank cards
— ₹4,000 off on the purchase of Galaxy Buds 3 FE
— Screen protection for two years at ₹4,199
— No-cost EMI for up to 24 months

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE specifications

The new Galaxy S25 FE features a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 16 with One UI 8, guaranteeing seven years of Android and security updates. Powering the device is a 4,900mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, along with wireless and reverse wireless charging. Improved cooling is provided by a 10% larger vapour chamber.

For photography, the S25 FE is equipped with a triple rear camera system: a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto lens. The front camera is a new 12MP unit. Performance is driven by an Exynos 2400 SoC. The phone boasts a premium design with a glass back and an enhanced Armour Aluminium frame, maintaining an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Read more: Apple Has A ChatGPT-Like AI App, But It’s Not for Everyone

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 30 September 2025 at 19:30 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source