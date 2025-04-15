Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Buyers Can Get ₹12,000 Off, Here’s How

Samsung has announced a new offer for Galaxy S25 Ultra buyers where they can get a discount of ₹12,000. The new offer is available only from the company’s online and offline stores and applies only to a single variant. While the latest offer makes the Galaxy S25 Ultra a good deal, interested buyers should know the caveats.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

The Samsung Store will offer a ₹12,000 cashback on the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra Titanium Silverblue 12GB+256GB variant. All the other variants, such as Titanium Pinkgold, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Jadegreen, will continue to be available without the cashback offer, but customers may find the standard deals on them. The cashback offer is also limited-period: it will run till April 30. After the cashback, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will cost ₹1,17,999 — its lowest price on Samsung’s stores.

However, it is not the lowest price of all time. Flipkart was previously selling the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a discount of ₹14,100 on the Titanium Silverblue’s 12GB+512GB variant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. A Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 and a DX anti-reflective coating on top enhance the protection and viewing experience. Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The phone runs Android 15-based One UI 7, bringing the latest Galaxy AI features.