Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Now Available With ₹11,000 Discount—Check Out This Online Deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has dropped to one of the lowest prices for online customers. Launched earlier this year at a starting price of ₹1,29,999, Samsung’s flagship phone is now available for ₹1,18,999. The Galaxy S25 Ultra packs top-end specifications, including an AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate, 200MP cameras, and support for a stylus. It is among the best smartphones you can buy, and here is how the deal works if you are interested.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

The ₹11,000 discount will be available to buyers on the Samsung online store. But the catch is that the offer applies only to purchases made from an HDFC Bank credit card. According to the online store, the instant discount will be credited to the credit card account only on full payments. Customers can sweeten the deal through exchange offers of up to ₹12,000.

Here are all the storage variants with their price:

12GB/256GB: ₹1,18,999

12GB/512GB: ₹1,28,999

12GB/1TB: ₹1,42,999

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the flagship model of Samsung’s 2025 lineup, features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 and an DX anti-reflective coating. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, it offers up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. The device runs on Android 15-based One UI 7, integrating the latest Galaxy AI functionalities.