Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Specifications Compared

The top guns in the smartphone world currently include Apple and Samsung’s high-end phones, iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Both phones bring the best hardware, coupled with top-notch software capabilities that include the best AI services. They are also similarly priced, making it difficult for customers to choose one. Here is a side-by-side comparison that can help buyers come to a decision easily.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Specifications

Display: Both smartphones use high-end displays with the best protection solutions against scratches. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 6.9-inch Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. It uses a Corning Gorilla Glass Armor 2 with a DX anti-reflective coating for reduced glares. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts a 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a near QHD+ resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The iPhone uses a Ceramic Shield glass for protection.

Processor: The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This processor is coupled with an Adreno 830 GPU to offer the best graphics results. Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max, on the other hand, rocks an A18 Pro chip, paired with Apple’s 6-core GPU. It has 8GB of RAM and offers up to 1TB of storage.

Cameras: With a 200MP main camera on its back, the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers more flexibility in clicking photos. Its camera system also has a 10MP telephoto camera, a 50MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Pro Max uses a 48MP main camera, a 12MP periscope telephoto camera, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. It also has a fourth ToF LiDAR scanner on the back. The Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 12MP selfie camera, and so does the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Battery: Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra packs a 5000mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 Pro Max houses a 4685mAh battery with fast charging technology, claimed to fill 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max: Prices