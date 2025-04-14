Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Specifications Compared

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Here is how the two phones fare against each other. | Image: Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy S25 was launched earlier this year as the entry point to the premium Android phone market. The new Galaxy S25 brings a more polished design, slightly better cameras, and the latest One UI 7. While it is a good option for anyone looking for a phone for around ₹75,000, it faces competition from the likes of Google and Xiaomi. The Google Pixel 9 particularly stands out for offering the best Android features and the cameras its previous models are famous for. Here is a quick comparison between the Google Pixel 9 and the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Specifications

Display: The Samsung Galaxy S25 boasts a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Dynamic LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9 has a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and a peak brightness of 2700 nits.

Processor: Powering the Samsung Galaxy S25 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It packs 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 has 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Both phones offer Android 15 software, but Samsung’s Galaxy S25 has the One UI 7 skin on top.

Cameras: On the back of the Samsung Galaxy S25 is a triple camera setup, comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. Its selfie camera includes a 12MP sensor. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 9 has a 50MP main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera on the back, while its selfie camera houses a 10.5MP sensor. While both phones can record 4K 60fps videos, the Galaxy S25 additionally supports 8K 30fps video recording.

Battery: The Samsung Galaxy S25 houses a 4000mAh battery with support for 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 9 has a 4700mAh battery with 27W fast charging support for wired connections and 12W support for wireless Qi-compatible chargers.

Samsung Galaxy S25 vs Google Pixel 9: Price in India