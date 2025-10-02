Samsung Galaxy S26 Leak Now Suggests Plus Model Is Coming After All

Samsung’s next major release will be the Galaxy S26 series. While erstwhile rumours have unanimously said Samsung will kill the Plus variant to accommodate the Edge model, a latest report suggests otherwise. According to a Korean publication, Samsung will launch a Galaxy S26 Plus next year alongside the standard and top-end variants, likely to be known as S26 Pro and S26 Ultra.

The Elec said in its recent report that Samsung initially planned to phase out the Plus model next year in favour of the Edge variant. However, the disappointing sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge have apparently derailed the plans, causing Samsung to change its strategy for next year’s flagship lineup. Citing “multiple” sources, the report said Samsung is developing a new “M Plus” variant, which is likely the upcoming S26 Plus. This variant was found appearing next to M1 (standard), M2 (edge), and M3 (ultra). That means Samsung could introduce as many as four models next year, but how their launches will span is unclear.

Samsung’s decision to continue selling the Plus model banks on the lacklustre sales of the Edge variant. The company is entirely giving up on the Edge category, but it has formulated a backup plan in case the Galaxy S26 Edge meet the same fate as its predecessor. According to the report, the sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge in South Korea have dipped significantly since June, a month after its debut in May. While Samsung anticipated low sales because the Edge was a new category, most phones maintain a good trajectory in terms of sales for the first three months at least.