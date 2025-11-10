Updated 10 November 2025 at 19:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch May Be Back on Original Schedule
Samsung's Galaxy S26 series is now expected to launch according to the previous schedule, which is late January.
- Tech News
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
After weeks of chatter about a February slip, fresh reports out of South Korea now indicate Samsung is steering the Galaxy S26 series back to its customary late‑January Galaxy Unpacked window, with retail availability targeted for mid‑February. That would mirror Samsung’s recent cadence and shrink the delay many tipsters expected following lineup changes this cycle.
What changed
Lineup reshuffle resolved: Samsung reportedly dropped a mooted “Edge” variant and brought back the Plus model, which had extended hardware verification and sparked delay rumours. With that decision settled, a report from Chosun said the company can meet the late‑January announcement plan.
Production staggered but on track: Reports suggest Ultra mass production begins in December and standard/Plus units in early January—tight, but consistent with a late‑January unveil and mid‑February shipments if yields hold.
Likely dates and venues
Unpacked timing: Late January announcement remains in play, with other credible reports still flagging February 25 in San Francisco as a fallback window if internal milestones slip. Either timeline keeps first sales in mid‑February.
Advertisement
India availability: Samsung typically synchronises India pre‑orders with global Unpacked and begins open sales within two to three weeks. Expect a similar pattern if the schedule holds.
Why the schedule matters
Marketing and competition: Holding the earlier slot lets Samsung set the year’s Android flagship agenda and get ahead of rivals with AI‑forward features and regional launches.
Advertisement
Supply chain stability: A return to the normal window suggests the lineup and component mix, Snapdragon for Ultra in more markets, Exynos for others, has reached a stable configuration for ramp.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 10 November 2025 at 19:18 IST