Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch May Be Back on Original Schedule

After weeks of chatter about a February slip, fresh reports out of South Korea now indicate Samsung is steering the Galaxy S26 series back to its customary late‑January Galaxy Unpacked window, with retail availability targeted for mid‑February. That would mirror Samsung’s recent cadence and shrink the delay many tipsters expected following lineup changes this cycle.​

What changed

Lineup reshuffle resolved: Samsung reportedly dropped a mooted “Edge” variant and brought back the Plus model, which had extended hardware verification and sparked delay rumours. With that decision settled, a report from Chosun said the company can meet the late‑January announcement plan.​

Production staggered but on track: Reports suggest Ultra mass production begins in December and standard/Plus units in early January—tight, but consistent with a late‑January unveil and mid‑February shipments if yields hold.​

Likely dates and venues

Unpacked timing: Late January announcement remains in play, with other credible reports still flagging February 25 in San Francisco as a fallback window if internal milestones slip. Either timeline keeps first sales in mid‑February.​

India availability: Samsung typically synchronises India pre‑orders with global Unpacked and begins open sales within two to three weeks. Expect a similar pattern if the schedule holds.​

Why the schedule matters

Marketing and competition: Holding the earlier slot lets Samsung set the year’s Android flagship agenda and get ahead of rivals with AI‑forward features and regional launches.​

Supply chain stability: A return to the normal window suggests the lineup and component mix, Snapdragon for Ultra in more markets, Exynos for others, has reached a stable configuration for ramp.