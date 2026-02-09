Samsung Galaxy S26 Series May Offer Faster Wireless Charging but iPhones May Still Win

Samsung is preparing to enhance the wireless charging capabilities of its upcoming Galaxy S26 smartphone series, though the absence of a built-in magnetic alignment is likely to disappoint some users.

According to a new listing on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website, obtained by GSMArena, Samsung's next-generation Galaxy S26 lineup, including the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, is expected to support the Qi 2.2.1 wireless charging standard. This upgrade could enable wireless charging speeds of up to 20W or potentially higher, marking a notable improvement over previous generations.

Early reports had already suggested that the Galaxy S26 Ultra could support 25W wireless charging, making it one of Samsung's fastest wireless-charging smartphones yet.

However, there's a catch, according to GSMArena, the new models will comply only with the Base Power Profile (BPP) of the Qi2 standard, rather than the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP). This means the devices won't feature the magnetic alignment that allows phones to snap directly onto compatible Qi2 accessories.

Users who wish to use magnetic wireless setups will need to rely on specially designed cases, a limitation that may disappoint enthusiasts in the premium segment.

Magnetic wireless charging, popularised in recent years, is increasingly seen as a convenience feature among flagship devices, allowing precise alignment and accessory compatibility. Samsung's decision to once again skip native magnetic support in its flagship Galaxy S26 series could be seen as a missed opportunity, particularly as several competing smartphone manufacturers have begun embracing magnetic wireless charging solutions in their high-end devices.

For now, the Galaxy S26 series appears set to offer a notable improvement in charging speeds, even if it stops short of delivering a fully magnetic experience. Consumers eager to upgrade may enjoy faster wireless power but will need to adjust expectations regarding accessory compatibility.