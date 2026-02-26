Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Galaxy S26+, Galaxy S26: Full Specifications, Best Prices in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series has been launched in India. | Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Samsung’s latest flagship phones are out, with the Galaxy S26 Ultra headlining the lineup, featuring agentic AI and a new display technology that prevents people nearby from peeping at your phone. The Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 also bring incremental upgrades over their predecessors. The features on the new Galaxy S26 series are appealing, but a full breakdown of their specifications will likely help buyers make an informed decision.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra specifications

Display: A 6.9-inch QHD+ Infinity-O-Edge Dynamic Display with an adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz, HDR10+, and 2600 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Armor 2 along with a DX anti-reflective coating.

Processor: A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor powers the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Cameras: The latest Ultra houses an improved 200MP wide sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom and OIS, a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor with 120-degree field of view. The front camera uses a 12MP sensor with HDR and HDR10+. While the rear cameras offer up to 8K@30fps video recording, the front sensors can record up to 4K@60fps videos.

Battery: The S26 Ultra houses a 5000mAh battery with 60W fast wired charging and 25W wireless charging support.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra in the Cobalt Violet colour. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra price in India

The Galaxy S26 Ultra comes in three configurations:

Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 256GB: ₹1,39,999

Galaxy S26 Ultra 12GB + 512GB: ₹1,59,999

Galaxy S26 Ultra 16GB + 1TB: ₹1,89,999

Its colour options include Black, White, Sky Blue and Cobalt Violet. Two additional colours, Pink Gold and Silver Shadow, will be available exclusively from Samsung’s online store.

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ specifications

Display: The Galaxy S26 has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, while the Galaxy S26+ houses a 6.7-inch QHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Both have an adaptive refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Processor: Powering the S26 and S26+ is a Samsung Exynos 2600 processor with Xclipse 960 GPU, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Cameras: Both phones sport a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide sensor with 120-degree field of view, and a 10MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom on the back. Their front cameras use a 12MP sensor with 4K@60fps video recording support.

Battery: While the S26 comes with a 4300mAh battery and 25W fast charging, the S26+ offers 45W fast charging on a 4900mAh battery. Both phones support 20W Qi2 wireless charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ in Cobalt Violet colours. Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ price in India

Galaxy S26 12GB + 256GB: ₹87,999

Galaxy S26 12GB + 512GB: ₹1,07,999

Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 256GB: ₹1,19,999

Galaxy S26+ 12GB + 512GB: ₹1,39,999