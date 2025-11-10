Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Hints At Higher Price—Here’s Why

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch in February. | Image: Android Headlines

Samsung’s next major release is the Galaxy S26 series, with rumours suggesting a significant shuffle in the lineup. A new leak suggests Samsung’s next Ultra could be more expensive than the S25 Ultra, pointing to higher component costs, a pricier chipset choice, and tariff and memory cycles that are squeezing OEMs this cycle. While pricing is not final until launch, the signals are consistent across supply‑chain notes and tipster reports.

Why a price hike is on the table

Snapdragon-only Ultra: According to a Korean outlet, ChosunBiz, Samsung will reserve Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for the S26 Ultra, while using Exynos 2600 in the S26 and S26+. The Qualcomm chip commands a premium, and exclusive use in the Ultra increases the bill of materials for that model.​

Component inflation: Reports cite across‑the‑board increases, roughly double‑digit jumps for SoCs, LPDDR5‑class memory, and camera modules, which raise per‑unit costs compared to last year.

Tariffs and regional factors: Local taxes and import duties can amplify global component inflation, making country‑specific price rises likely even if Samsung tries to hold global MSRPs.​

What the S26 Ultra is expected to offer

Performance platform: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 “for Galaxy” tuning is tipped again, prioritising sustained performance and on‑device AI features.​

Cameras: Most sensors may carry over from S25 Ultra, with a new 12MP 3x telephoto reported and an APV video codec option mentioned by tipsters; the main 200MP, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP 5x periscope are expected to remain. Conflicting chatter continues on telephoto changes.​

Charging and design: A bump to 55W wired charging has been floated, along with minor design refinements; none of this is confirmed.​

Launch window and availability

Timeline: The S26 series is tipped for a later‑than‑usual reveal, with windows ranging from late February to March 2026, depending on region and any final lineup reshuffle.​

Regional pricing: Early chatter suggests hikes could land first in Samsung’s home market, with broader adjustments varying by memory tier and promotions.​

What it means for buyers

If you want Snapdragon and Samsung’s top camera stack, budget for a premium over the S25 Ultra’s launch price, especially on higher storage SKUs.

If the expected Exynos split holds, the S26/S26+ may stay closer to current pricing, making them a better value, pending reviews of performance and camera tuning