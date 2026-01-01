Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Shows Fresh Camera Design

This is what the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra could look like. | Image: OnLeaks via 9to5Google

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra has reportedly surfaced in a short “dummy unit” video and photos that show a new raised camera island, marking a notable shift from Samsung’s recent “individual lens rings” look. If accurate, the leak suggests Samsung is prioritising a more pronounced camera module design (similar in style to recent Fold-era bumps) even if it risks adding table wobble without a case.

Why this matters

Flagship phones rarely get dramatic redesigns year to year, so camera housing changes tend to be the clearest visual signal of a new generation. For the Ultra line especially, the camera layout is part aesthetics, part engineering, with bigger sensors and periscope zoom hardware often forcing thicker modules even when the rest of the phone gets slimmer.

What the leak shows

The Verge reports that a leaked video and photos (shared by noted tipster OnLeaks) appear to show prototype/dummy units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra featuring a redesigned camera bump, described as a “new camera island.” The images and video are said to line up with earlier renders that hinted Samsung would move to a more unified raised camera area rather than separate protruding lenses.

The potential downside: wobble and usability

A raised camera island can make a big phone rock on a desk, and the Verge notes this style has been seen on the Galaxy Fold line, often leading to wobbles when placed flat. 9to5Google similarly points out that pushing the bump further out could make the left-side wobble issue more noticeable, especially for people who prefer going caseless or using thin cases.

What it could mean for the Galaxy S26 Ultra

If Samsung is indeed moving toward a thicker, more consolidated camera module, it may be a sign of bigger internal camera changes, or simply a thinner chassis forcing more of the camera stack outward. Either way, it is a meaningful departure for Samsung’s design language and could make the S26 Ultra instantly recognisable from the back, which is exactly the kind of “refresh” Samsung sometimes aims for with Ultra models.

Samsung has not confirmed the design, and dummy-unit leaks can differ from final retail hardware, so it is best to treat this as an early indicator, not the finished product.