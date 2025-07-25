Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leak Suggests Bigger Battery With Faster Charging

Samsung’s next flagship, Galaxy S26 Ultra, could offer major hardware improvements, including a bigger battery. According to a new report, Samsung could equip the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a 5500mAh battery, offering significantly better runtime than the 5000mAh unit on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The decision to upgrade the battery capacity could have come due to pressure from Chinese brands, which have successively improved mobile battery technologies.

A tipster who goes by @chunvn888 on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung is working on a design where a higher-capacity battery can be crammed into a compact body. Notably, the thickness of the chassis of the next flagship could also be reduced, according to the tipster, who did not specify the actual dimensions of Samsung’s next flagship, expected to debut early next year.

Samsung is not just improving the battery capacity in the next flagship phone, but also increasing the charging speed. The Galaxy S26 Ultra could offer 65W fast charging, marking a significant jump from the 45W fast charging tech that has remained consistent across Samsung’s high-end phones for the past few generations. However, how fast the charging speed will be for a 5500mAh battery is unclear.

According to the tipster, the Galaxy S26 Ultra could also pack the latest Qi2 25W wireless charging standard for faster wireless charging through compatible chargers. This is the latest wireless charging standard, launched by the World Power Consortium, claimed to “enable truly high-speed Qi-certified wireless charging” for smartphone brands and phone users.

Samsung’s close rival, Apple, has streamlined wireless charging on its phone through its MagSafe technology, which uses magnets to keep both the phone and the charger aligned for minimal power loss during wireless charging. The speeds are not that high, but good enough to juice the iPhone’s battery for some time. Similarly, wired charging speeds on the latest iPhones are capped at 45W, but reports suggest the next iPhone Pro models could feature faster charging support, potentially countering Samsung’s advancements on its flagships.