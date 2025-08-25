Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched With Optional 5G, 8000mAh Battery

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, a toned-down version of the Galaxy Tab S10. According to the company, the new Android-powered tablet focuses on “effortless creative expression,” allowing users to create using the S Pen. The Galaxy Tab S 10 Lite features a large screen, a large battery, and optional 5G connectivity for internet access on the go.

“The new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is designed to bring practical, everyday functionality to more people around the world,” said Changtae Kim, EVP & Head of New Computing R&D Team, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite specifications

The new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite boasts a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ TFT display with a maximum brightness of 600 nits. Powering the tablet is an Exynos 1380 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The tablet supports a microSD card of up to 2TB for expanded storage. The tablet runs Android 15-based One UI, packing AI features such as Circle to Search. It also offers the entire Galaxy AI suite, along with S Pen-based features such as handwriting help for solving math problems and markup in PDFs in the Samsung Notes app.

Samsung says the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite has an 8000mAh battery with support for “Super-Fast Charging,” the details of which are unclear. The tablet comes with a year’s free subscription to Goodnotes, a six-month trial of Clip Studio Paint with 20 per cent off the first subscription, and a 66 per cent discount on LumaFusion, along with a month’s free Creator Pass subscription. Samsung has also bundled a one-month subscription to the Notion AI Plus plan with the tablet.