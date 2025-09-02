Vivo V60 Review: Can This Phone Replace Your Wedding Photographer?

The brand-new Vivo V60 pitches itself as the ultimate wedding photography phone for under ₹40,000, blending luxury with subtlety. But beyond the marketing, does it deliver an experience that justifies leaving your DSLR at home when going to a wedding? Here’s what stood out and what didn’t.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

What’s Good

— The design is sleek and premium, making it comfortable to hold even during extended photography sessions. Despite the phone’s tall profile, the buttons and volume rocker are placed within easy reach, which adds to the ergonomics. The Auspicious Gold finish particularly complements its positioning as a wedding-special device, standing out without being flashy.

— Cameras are undeniably the star of the show. Daylight photos retain excellent detail, balanced colours, and accurate HDR, while low-light and nighttime shots stay realistic — they don’t try to make the scene look artificially bright. The phone’s wedding-focused filters add a glow and vibrancy to portraits, giving them a DSLR-like finesse. Vivo’s collaboration with ZEISS continues to pay off, offering a range of creative filters to experiment with. Selfies are sharp and social-media ready, though the phone applies some smoothing even with filters turned off.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— For videos, the output is good enough for casual clips, and 2x optical zoom produces flattering portraits, while the 10x digital zoom allows closer shots with only a moderate loss of detail.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— The 6.7-inch AMOLED display is sharp, bright, and ideal for binge-watching on YouTube, Netflix, or Prime Video. The high refresh rate makes scrolling buttery smooth, and the eye protection mode is handy for reading or browsing in dim light. Network performance is reliable, with strong reception even in tricky areas like basements, and call quality is consistently clear.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— Performance on the V60 is solid for the price. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM, handles multitasking well. Casual games like Asphalt run smoothly, and apps open without delay. Even with longer gaming sessions, battery performance holds steady, and heating remains moderate. The 90W fast charging tops up the battery in no time, provided you use the bundled charger. With typical usage, including a mix of photography, calls, social media, and a bit of gaming, the phone comfortably lasts more than 18 hours.

What’s Bad

— While the design feels premium, the camera island looks recycled, resembling what Vivo offered on the X200 FE. It’s not unattractive, but it doesn’t match the rest of the phone’s elevated aesthetic.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— The video capabilities fall short of expectations. There’s no support for 4K at 60fps, a glaring omission for a phone marketed for serious photography. Digital zoom, while usable up to 10x, sacrifices fine details and isn’t ideal for important moments.

— On the gaming front, demanding titles like Genshin Impact struggle. The phone handles them only on low graphics settings; pushing beyond that leads to frame drops and noticeable lag. Stereo speakers also sound average, especially when compared to the visual quality of the display.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic

— Funtouch OS 15, while nifty, lacks the finesse that its rival platforms, such as Samsung’s One UI 8, offer.

Verdict

Rating: 4/5

The Vivo V60 is a well-rounded smartphone with cameras that live up to much of its wedding-centric hype. It delivers DSLR-like portraits, realistic night shots, and a versatile photography experience enhanced by ZEISS filters. Add to that a bright AMOLED display, reliable performance, and fast charging, and you have a device that feels dependable.

Image: Shubham Verma/ Republic