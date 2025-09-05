Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 5 September 2025 at 20:53 IST

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Series India Price Announced

Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S11 series globally and in India earlier this week.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
samsung galaxy tab s11 ultra
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series has been launched in India. | Image: @evleaks/ X
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Samsung has announced that its latest Galaxy Tab S11 series will start in India at ₹80,999. The price reveal comes a day after the company debuted its flagship tablets at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Tab S11 series includes two models, the Tab S11 and the Tab S11 Ultra, with the latter priced slightly more than last year’s Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 series price in India

  • Galaxy Tab S11 12GB + 128GB Wi-Fi – Rs. 80,999
  • Galaxy Tab S11 12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi – Rs. 85,999
  • Galaxy Tab S11 12GB + 512GB Wi-Fi – Rs. 96,999
  • Galaxy Tab S11 12GB + 128GB 5G –  Rs. 93,999
  • Galaxy Tab S11 12GB + 256GB 5G – Rs. 98,999
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 12GB + 256GB Wi-Fi – Rs. 1,10,999
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 12GB + 512GB Wi-Fi – Rs. 1,21,999
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 12GB + 256GB 5G –  Rs. 1,24,999
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra 12GB + 512GB 5G – Rs. 1,35,999

The new tablet series is available for pre-orders on the Samsung website, with customers eligible for a free 45W power adapter and nine months of no-cost EMI payment option. The sale date for the tablets has not been announced yet.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S11 series is powered by a more powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset. The Ultra model is the company’s largest and slimmest tablet, featuring a 14.6-inch 120Hz Super AMOLED display. The standard model has an 11-inch display with the same specifications.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy S24 Snapdragon Version Teased Ahead of Launch During Flipkart Sale

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 5 September 2025 at 20:53 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source