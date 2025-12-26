Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 One UI 8 Watch Update Now Available in India

Samsung is now rolling out an update to the Galaxy Watch 4 series in India. | Image: Samsung

Samsung has begun rolling out the latest One UI 8 Watch update to the Galaxy Watch 4 series in India. The Wear OS-based update brings the latest features and security patches to Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, launched back in 2021.

The One UI 8 Watch update was initially released last month, but it was limited to just South Korea. Alongside India, customers in the US can also update the software of their Galaxy Watch 4 series models. However, the announcement has a caveat.

Samsung said the update is available only for the non-cellular models of the series. That means the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic’s Wi-Fi + Bluetooth variants are eligible for the One UI 8 Watch update. It carries version R860XXU1JYK4 and brings the October 2025 security patch, which the company says fixes several security issues.

What’s new in One UI 8 Watch

Based on Google’s Wear OS 6, One UI 8 Watch brings Samsung’s highlighted Now Bar to your wrist. As an interactive bar sitting at the bottom of the display, Now Bar essentially displays real-time updates for activities such as workouts, music playback, and timers.

Advertisement

The update also features multi-info tiles, showing information from different widgets in a single glanceable view. After the update, the smartwatch gains support for extended gestures, such as double pinch for answering calls or dismissing alarms.

The One UI 8 Watch update also brings enhanced health measurement and wellness tools, including personalised Bedtime Guidance that analyses sleep patterns to suggest recommendations to improve sleep.