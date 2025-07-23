Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Gets One UI 8 Watch Update in India: How to Download

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 8 Watch—the latest software for its smartwatches—to its highest-end Galaxy Watch Ultra. It introduces a pack of new tools that the company says are aimed at improving fitness and promoting healthier habits. The One UI 8 Watch is a much-needed update for the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which was launched last year with an older One UI 6 Watch software but was never updated to One UI 7 Watch.

What’s new in Samsung One UI 8 Watch

According to Samsung’s release notes for the latest smartwatch software, One UI 8 Watch adds tools such as Running Coach, Vascular Load, and Antioxidant Index to the Watch Ultra. Samsung claims the new user interface of One UI 8 Watch gives a modern look, bringing multi-information Tiles to the forefront of activities. The watch’s home screen can be customised to include different health metrics, eliminating the need to dive into dedicated apps.

One UI 8 Watch also borrows what is irrefutably the best feature of One UI 8: Now Bar. With Now Bar, your Galaxy Watch Ultra will show ongoing activities on top of everything, so you remain up to date with your schedules, latest news, and navigation. Samsung says the One UI 8 Watch features are also well integrated into the Watch Ultra’s existing performance and durability.

How to download Samsung One UI 8 Watch

To download and install the Samsung One UI 8 Watch on your Galaxy Watch Ultra, follow these steps:

— Ensure your Galaxy Watch Ultra is connected to your smartphone through the Galaxy Wearable app.

— Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone.

— Go to Watch settings and tap Watch software update.

— Tap Download and install.