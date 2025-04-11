Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Is Down to Lowest Price Online

While the Apple Watch is the world’s most popular smartwatch, those looking at Google’s side of things can consider Samsung’s lineup of Galaxy Watches. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is the company’s premium smartwatch, taking on the Apple Watch Ultra. That means it has a high price tag, which is unsuitable for most customers. However, the latest price drop makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra an appealing option.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal

Flipkart has listed the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra at a price of ₹49,999, which is significantly down from the original cost of ₹69,999. That is the lowest price on Samsung’s high-end smartwatch. However, the caveat is that the discounted price is available only for the Titanium Gray variant with an orange band. Other colour models are more expensive, so customers not fans of this variant may have to shell out more.

The discounted price of ₹49,999 is applied automatically on the checkout, without requiring customers to use a coupon code or a bank card. However, using one of these things could deepen the savings.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra specifications

The real competition to the Apple Watch Ultra is the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, featuring a large display, waterproof capabilities, and optional cellular connectivity. The Galaxy Watch Ultra has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display with a 480x480-pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 3000 nits. Powering the smartwatch is an Exynos W1000 chip, packing 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra runs Android-based Wear OS. It has a built-in GPS and Wi-Fi, but an optional variant offers 5G connectivity.