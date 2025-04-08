Samsung One UI 7 Update Now Available in India: Eligible Phones

Samsung kicked off the One UI 7 rollout earlier this week, starting with its home country, South Korea. The new software update is available for the company’s last year’s devices, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Samsung’s new Android 15-based update is now rolling out to eligible users in India.

According to Samsung, the One UI 7 update will soon be available to users in India and several other markets, such as Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Austria, South Africa, France, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, and Russia. Samsung said some regions will receive the update from April 10, while the remaining markets will start getting it from April 14.

One UI 7 update

Based on Android 15, the new One UI 7 update brings more artificial intelligence features, but it also adds additional system improvements. Some of these improvements are inspired by iOS, such as Now Bar and Now Brief, which look identical to Live Activities and Dynamic Island functionalities on iOS. The Now Bar is a pill-shaped card that appears on the screen’s bottom, displaying real-time information about the currently playing music, flight details, navigation, and delivery updates from partner apps such as Zomato.

The Galaxy AI in One UI 7 has become more capable, now featuring enhanced tools that not only erase distractions in photos but also insert a real-life object in their stead. Samsung has also added AI Select to the mix, allowing users to select a portion of the screen and then apply various tools to it.

Eligible devices

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S24

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

In addition to these devices, Samsung will roll out One UI 7 to phones such as the Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Tab S10.

How to download and install One UI 7 update