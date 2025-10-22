Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Debuts: Specs, Price, and How It Takes on Apple Vision Pro

Samsung has officially entered the next frontier of spatial computing with the launch of the Galaxy XR headset, marking the beginning of the Android XR ecosystem, built in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. The new Galaxy XR is Samsung’s first AI-native mixed reality device, designed to redefine how users discover, play, and work in immersive environments.

At the heart of the Galaxy XR is Android XR, a new open platform jointly developed by Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm. It’s built from the ground up for the “Gemini era” of multimodal AI, allowing the headset to understand voice, vision, and gestures. With Google’s Gemini AI embedded directly into the system, users can interact naturally, whether by talking, looking, or moving, making the headset feel more like an AI companion than a gadget.

Samsung says Galaxy XR will work seamlessly with existing Android apps while also supporting OpenXR, WebXR, and Unity-based applications. This means developers can easily adapt current apps for XR and create new immersive experiences across entertainment, education, and enterprise.

Design and Features

Galaxy XR features a lightweight, balanced design with a separate battery pack to reduce facial pressure, says Samsung. It features a detachable light shield, a 4K Micro-OLED display, and a video passthrough mode that allows users to see their surroundings while engaging in mixed reality experiences.

Samsung highlights several AI-driven capabilities like Circle to Search in XR, AI-powered YouTube and Maps integration, 3D photo and video conversion and AI coaching in XR gaming that gives real-time feedback and interaction while you play.

Under the hood, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip with the Hexagon NPU. Samsung claims up to 2.5 hours of usage on a single charge, emphasising seamless performance for entertainment, work, and training.

Going Head-to-Head with Apple Vision Pro

The Galaxy XR launch comes right as Apple rolls out the latest version of its Vision Pro headset, powered by the M5 chipset and running visionOS 26. Apple’s new Vision Pro offers enhanced AI workflows, longer battery life, and sharper micro-OLED displays, with up to 4x better GPU performance compared to the M4-based version.

The Vision Pro also features a new dual-knit band for improved comfort and adds widgets and updated Personas for more lifelike interactions. Samsung is launching the Galaxy XR at roughly half the price of the Apple Vision Pro to make its premium headset significantly more accessible to consumers.