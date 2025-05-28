Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 vs Moto Razr 60: The Foldable Showdown

When Motorola asked us to pay attention to the sound of the fold when the Moto Razr 60 came out, it was a subtle reference to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, which made waves last year with its own unique folding experience. Both phones have a lot of fans, and they have both come a long way in terms of design and performance.

As the market for foldable phones grows, clamshell designs have become a popular choice for people who want something new and portable. Motorola wants to strengthen its position in a market that has been mostly shaped by Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip line, which is still very popular. The Z Flip6 is Samsung's newest clamshell foldable and sets a high standard. So, how do these two competitors compare? Based on design, performance, usability, and value, let's find out in this clear comparison.

Galaxy Z Flip6 vs. Moto Razr 60: Style and Screen

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6, which will soon be replaced by its Flip7 model, is another example of Samsung's well-oiled engineering. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED main display that refreshes at 120Hz and a 3.4-inch external display that lets you use all of your apps. The build feels high-end, with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection and IP48 water and dust resistance.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 60 has a simpler design. The smartphone has a 6.9-inch pOLED main display that refreshes at 120Hz. The outer display is a little bigger at 3.6 inches.

Galaxy Z Flip6 vs. Moto Razr 60: Software and Performance

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, one of the fastest mobile chipsets on the market, powers the Z Flip6. It has 12GB of RAM and can hold up to 512GB of data. Samsung's One UI 6.1.1, which is based on Android 14, adds multitasking tools and Galaxy AI features like smart summarisation and voice transcription.

This is the only version of the Razr 60 that has MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Motorola's almost-stock Android experience is clean and doesn't have a lot of extra stuff. It also has useful gestures and "Moto Actions" that make it better.

Galaxy Z Flip6 vs. Moto Razr 60: The Cameras

Samsung's Z Flip6 has a dual-camera system with a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. FlexCam is a creative shooting mode on the cover screen that uses Samsung's image processing power to get good results even in low light. The Motorola Razr 60 also has a 50 MP main sensor with OIS and a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor. Results are clear and well-saturated in the light of day.

Galaxy Z Flip6 vs. Moto Razr 60: Battery Life and Charging

The Z Flip6 has a 4,000 mAh battery that can be charged with a wire at 30W or wirelessly at 15W. The Razr 60 has a bigger 4,500 mAh battery and can charge quickly at 30W or wirelessly at 15W.

Galaxy Z Flip6 vs. Moto Razr 60: Price