Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 Expected to Offer More AI Tools—What to Expect

Samsung’s next foldable phones may be incremental upgrades over last year’s models, but their features may stand out. A new leak has suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will pack more AI tools and better hardware to support them. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 in July or August.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 Leaks

Tipster PandaFlash said on X (formerly Twitter) that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will sport a new 200MP camera with a new visual engine and support for logarithmic video. In simpler words, Samsung’s next-generation full-fledged foldable phone can process images faster, better and more accurately, while the camera app will be able to record log videos, which are flat but contain more details. Logarithmic videos — which are easy to manipulate in post-production — are already available on high-end iPhones.

And while there is nothing specific about the Galaxy Z Flip 7, the tipster claims its cameras will offer “improved photo quality,” likely hinting at a better camera sensor on the main system. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is also expected to come with a larger cover screen — a change several Flip users have repeatedly demanded, as flip phones from companies like Motorola already offer screens that cover a big portion of the outer flap. The tipster’s leak corroborates a rumour from industry analyst Ross Young, who said the Flip 7’s cover screen will be larger than 3.6 inches. Samsung may also offer better transition animations through a new set of wallpapers.

PandaFlash’s leak also suggests that both devices will be slimmer than their previous models. And while he did not specify the numbers, another credible tipster, Ice Universe, previously said the Galaxy Z Fold 7 could be as thin as 8.9mm when folded and 3.9mm when open. Ice Universe also said the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will house the same 4400mAh battery as the Galaxy Z Fold 6.