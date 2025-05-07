Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7 Launch Expected Soon

Samsung’s next foldable phones appear set for launch in time. The South Korean company has reportedly begun mass-producing the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 devices, hinting at their rumoured launch in July or August.

According to a tipster who goes by @PandaFlashPro on X (formerly Twitter), the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 have entered the production stage, falling in line with previous rumours that suggested a production timeline of May. While the tipster has not revealed additional information about the upcoming foldables, previous rumours suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will be incremental upgrades over last year’s foldables.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 details

There isn’t a lot out about Samsung’s upcoming foldables. Previous rumours have suggested the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will use either the Snapdragon 8 Elite or the older Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, along with 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to be slightly wider than its predecessor and have a bigger cover display. Reports are also rife that Samsung may upgrade the battery on both phones to 5000mAh for longer runtimes, while retaining the charging speeds of 25W for wired connections. However, the wireless charging speed may increase from 15W to 25W.

Photography-wise, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 may also feature a 200MP main camera on the back — a huge jump from the 50MP lens-driven camera system. It may also have a better telephoto and ultrawide sensor. The larger foldable, per the report, will also be thinner than its predecessor, while packing a larger display of 8.2 inches.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may start at $1,899, roughly ₹1.6 lakh, a significant increase from the last model’s cost.