Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Fold 6: How Is The New Foldable Better?

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 7 is sparking mostly positive reactions on social media for its ultra-thin design. However, the under-the-hood improvements make it a true premium phone compared to last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has bigger and more utilitarian displays than last year, while its overall footprint is more ergonomic. Here is how Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 is different from the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Fold 6: What’s New

Display: As opposed to a 7.6-inch main display on last year’s model, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers an 8-inch screen with a titanium plate layer. It is a Dynamic AMOLED 2X LTPO panel with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, with 2600 nits of peak brightness and support for HDR10+. The cover display is a 6.5-inch LTPO AMOLED 2X panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate and a 2600-nit maximum brightness.

Processor: Powering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This is a jump from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that powered the Fold 6. For graphics, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 uses an Adreno 830 GPU, compared to Fold 6’s Adreno 750 GPU. The new foldable also packs Android 16-based One UI 8, while last year’s model came with Android 14.

Cameras: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs the flagship 200MP main camera from the Galaxy S series, marking a significant leap in photography prowess from Fold 6’s 50MP camera. Its telephoto camera uses a 10MP sensor, while the ultrawide camera is a 12MP snapper. The entire camera system supports optical image stabilisation (OIS) and PDAF. The camera on the cover display is housed inside a punch-hole, as opposed to the under-display camera on the Fold 6. However, it uses a 10MP sensor instead of a 4MP sensor. The cover display camera remains the same, carrying a 10MP sensor.

Battery: The battery on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the same as its predecessor, featuring a 4400mAh unit that supports 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

Thickness: The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is one of the thinnest foldables in the market, measuring 8.9mm when closed and 4.9mm when unfolded. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 12.1mm thick when folded and 5.6mm when open.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 vs Fold 6: Price