Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Triple-Folding Phone Launch Expected in October 2025

It is no secret that Samsung is making its first triple-folding phone — a foldable phone with a wider display that folds thrice. The device was expected to break cover at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month, where the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 were announced, but Samsung Electronics chief TM Roh said the launch would be later this year. A new report has now claimed the phone is coming in October and that it will be called the Galaxy Z TriFold.

According to tipster Max Jambor, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is one of the most likely names for the company’s tri-folding phone. It would also include a number, possibly ‘7’, to align it with this year’s foldable lineup, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE. The name, the tipster said, was spotted in one of the builds of One UI 8 currently being tested on the Galaxy S25.

The new name supersedes the previous name, Galaxy G Fold, with the tipster suggesting that the change was prompted by the company’s reluctance to move away from the ‘Z’ naming. And if you think ‘G’ was some random selection, take a look at Samsung’s early display prototype, called Flex G, with a triple-folding mechanism. Yet, it is unclear if Samsung will move ahead with the Galaxy Z TriFold name for its tri-fold phone, even if it appears to be the most apt.

Samsung’s tri-fold phone was previously spotted with a Q7M codename and an SM-F968 model number, suggesting that it will sit above the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has an SM-F966 model number. The reports also claim Samsung will produce limited numbers of its tri-fold phone, with availability confined to select markets. Possible launches are in China and South Korea, but whether India would be on the list remains to be seen.