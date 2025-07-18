Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold Triple-Folding Phone Launch Expected in October 2025

Updated 18 July 2025 at 12:18 IST
It is no secret that Samsung is making its first triple-folding phone — a foldable phone with a wider display that folds thrice. The device was expected to break cover at the Galaxy Unpacked event earlier this month, where the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 were announced, but Samsung Electronics chief TM Roh said the launch would be later this year. A new report has now claimed the phone is coming in October and that it will be called the Galaxy Z TriFold.
According to tipster Max Jambor, the Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold is one of the most likely names for the company’s tri-folding phone. It would also include a number, possibly ‘7’, to align it with this year’s foldable lineup, which includes the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE. The name, the tipster said, was spotted in one of the builds of One UI 8 currently being tested on the Galaxy S25.
The new name supersedes the previous name, Galaxy G Fold, with the tipster suggesting that the change was prompted by the company’s reluctance to move away from the ‘Z’ naming. And if you think ‘G’ was some random selection, take a look at Samsung’s early display prototype, called Flex G, with a triple-folding mechanism. Yet, it is unclear if Samsung will move ahead with the Galaxy Z TriFold name for its tri-fold phone, even if it appears to be the most apt.
Samsung’s tri-fold phone was previously spotted with a Q7M codename and an SM-F968 model number, suggesting that it will sit above the Galaxy Z Fold 7, which has an SM-F966 model number. The reports also claim Samsung will produce limited numbers of its tri-fold phone, with availability confined to select markets. Possible launches are in China and South Korea, but whether India would be on the list remains to be seen.
The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold will take on the Huawei Mate XT, which has emerged as the most successful commercial phone with a triple-folding screen. The Mate XT has become popular in a short time, especially in markets like China, prompting other homegrown brands, including Xiaomi, to develop similar devices. Whether the market is ready for a phone with a larger screen and more bulk is yet to be seen, but Samsung’s entry into the market could promote adoption.
