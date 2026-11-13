Samsung Intelligent Eyewear With Google Gemini AI to Launch in December, Prices Start at $395

Samsung has announced the launch of its new intelligent eyewear collection, developed in collaboration with Google, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker. The AI-powered glasses will go on sale in the US and South Korea on December 10, 2026, with pre-orders opening on November 13.

The collection features 30 designs across the Gentle Monster and Warby Parker ranges, combining Samsung's hardware engineering with Google's Gemini AI assistant. The glasses are designed to offer hands-free assistance, allowing users to understand their surroundings, translate information, navigate unfamiliar places, and stay connected without constantly reaching for their phones.

In the US, Warby Parker Intelligent Eyewear will start at $395 (approximately Rs 35,000), while Gentle Monster's collection will be priced between $449 (approximately Rs 40,000) and $489 (approximately Rs 43,500), depending on the model. Samsung has not announced pricing or availability for India.

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear: 30 Designs From Gentle Monster and Warby Parker

The new collection combines two distinct design approaches. Gentle Monster contributes 16 variations based on six frame styles, with bold designs and different colour options. Warby Parker offers 14 variations based on three frame designs, including optical and sunglasses versions with different widths and lens options.

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Samsung says the glasses weigh approximately 41g, although the actual weight varies by model and configuration. The Gentle Monster variants weigh between 39.6g and 43.9g, while Warby Parker's versions range from 40.4g to 42.6g. These figures include standard lenses but exclude prescription lenses.

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear Features: Gemini AI, Camera and Translation

Google Gemini is built into the intelligent eyewear, allowing users to interact with the AI assistant through voice and visual context. Users can ask Gemini questions about objects or landmarks they are looking at and continue the conversation with follow-up questions.

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The glasses are also designed to support everyday productivity. For example, users can capture a whiteboard during a meeting, ask Gemini to summarise its key takeaways, and save the information directly to Samsung Notes.

Other capabilities include translating restaurant menus, getting turn-by-turn directions through Google Maps, and managing notifications. The eyewear can automatically prioritise, group, and summarise notifications based on context, read important updates aloud, and allow users to respond using voice commands.

For photography and video, the glasses feature a 12MP HDR camera that provides visual context for Gemini. It supports 3:4 portrait photos at 3,024 x 4,032 resolution and video recording at up to 3K at 30fps or 2K with HDR support. Audio is handled by two open-ear speakers and a four-microphone array, allowing users to make calls, interact with Gemini, and listen to audio while remaining aware of their surroundings.

Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Platform and Battery Life

The Samsung intelligent eyewear is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 platform and comes with 2GB of memory and 64GB of storage. Samsung claims up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge, which can extend to up to 72 hours when used with a fully charged charging case.

The glasses use a split-computing system that works alongside a connected smartphone, offloading part of the processing workload to the phone. Samsung says this approach, along with component placement, battery design, and thermal management, helps balance performance and comfort.

The eyewear supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4, and carries an IPX4 rating for water resistance. Its controls include touch and voice inputs.

While Gemini is the primary AI assistant, Bixby support is also listed, but it is available only when the glasses are paired with a Galaxy smartphone.

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear: Privacy and Compatibility

Samsung says privacy and responsible use have been considered as part of the eyewear's design. When the camera captures images or records videos, an external LED indicator lights up. The wearer also receives an inner visual notification and an audible alert. Built-in safeguards are designed to disable camera capture if the external LED is covered or stops working.

The open-ear speakers are designed to minimise sound leakage, while audio during Gemini Live conversations is processed to filter surrounding voices. Samsung also says visuals collected by Gemini are not used for AI model training or ad targeting. When users ask Gemini about what they are seeing, the glasses are designed to redact bystanders' faces before responding.

The device is intended for users aged 18 and above, with age verification required for activation and app downloads.

Compatibility includes Samsung Galaxy S, Galaxy S FE, Galaxy Z Fold, Z Flip, and Fold Ultra devices running One UI 9.0 or later. The glasses also support Google Pixel 7 series and newer devices running the September 2026 Android 17 update or later, as well as iPhone 13 and newer models with at least 6GB RAM running iOS 26.6 or later.

Samsung Intelligent Eyewear Availability

The Gentle Monster and Warby Parker collections will launch in the US on December 10, 2026. Gentle Monster Intelligent Eyewear will also be available in South Korea. Pre-orders for both collections begin on November 13.

Customers in the US will be able to purchase Warby Parker's collection through its retail stores and online channels, while Gentle Monster's collection will be available through its official online store. Select Samsung retail locations will also offer hands-on demonstrations from December 10.