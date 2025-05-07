Samsung Launches AI-Powered Smart Televisions Priced Up to Around ₹2,73,000

Samsung has expanded its television portfolio with new AI-powered models in India. The lineups are broadly categorised into Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, OLED, and QLED, all featuring the company’s Vision AI technology, claimed to enhance the viewing experience through several functionalities. Samsung introduced the Vision AI technology at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2025.

Samsung Smart TV 2025 prices in India

The most premium Neo QLED 8K TVs start at ₹2,72,990, while the Neo QLED 4K TVs are priced starting at ₹89,990. The OLED range starts at a price of ₹1,54,990, whereas the QLED smart TVs start at ₹49,490. Samsung has launched the new versions of the Frame TV, costing ₹63,990 onwards.

Samsung Smart TVs 2025 specifications

Samsung’s new lineups of smart televisions are powered by the company’s Tizen OS, which offers seamless connectivity with Samsung’s Galaxy phones and other Android devices. The new televisions come preloaded with a better version of Tizen OS, featuring Vision AI technology. Samsung claims the technology can turn smart TVs from a “one-directional device for passive consumption” into “interactive, intelligent partners”, aligning with modern user demands.

As part of the Vision AI technology, televisions offer features such as Universal Gesture Control, allowing users to control functions in Tizen OS through hand movements. This means hand gestures would let users change channels, adjust volume, and navigate the interface. Samsung has equipped the UI with Generative Wallpaper, which can create 4K wallpapers based on text commands. Vision AI also has a Pet and Family Care feature that can detect unusual activities of pets and alert owners.

The Neo QLED 8K TVs come in 85-inch, 75-inch, and 65-inch sizes with refresh rates of up to 240Hz, allowing high-end gaming using consoles. These TVs come with 8K AI Upscaling Pro functionality that upscales low-resolution content to 8K. Powering these TVs is an NQ8 AI Gen 3 chipset with 768 AI neural networks. The Neo QLED 4K TV lineup is available in sizes from 43-inch and 115-inch, offering up to 165Hz of refresh rate. Powering these TVs is the NQ4 AI Gen 3 processor with 128 neural networks.