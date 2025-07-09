Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Flip 7, Flip 7 FE, Bets Big on AI and Compact Power

Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip 7, its most refined clamshell foldable yet, with a sharper focus on AI-powered convenience and a more usable outer screen. While the design remains familiar, the Flip 7 doubles down on intelligence and personalisation, potentially redefining what a foldable phone can offer in a pocket-sized form. Samsung has also introduced an affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, which can be the entry point for customers into Samsung’s foldable ecosystem.

AI Meets Foldable Utility

At the heart of the Z Flip7 is an edge-to-edge 4.1-inch FlexWindow that now does more than just display notifications. Powered by Galaxy AI, it offers multimodal input—including voice-based interaction via Gemini Live—letting users book a cab, check reminders, or even ask for fashion advice without flipping the phone open.

This one-handed AI experience, heavily integrated with Android 16 and One UI 8, marks a shift in how Samsung envisions the utility of foldables—away from gimmicks, toward context-aware computing. Whether this is a response to the increasingly competitive AI-first smartphone market, or a strategic bet to differentiate the Flip from flat phones, Samsung is clearly playing the personalisation card harder than before.

Hardware, Now Less of a Compromise

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is Samsung’s slimmest clamshell yet—13.7mm folded, 188 grams—yet it packs a larger 4,300mAh battery, upgraded cameras, and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits on the FlexWindow. It’s also the first Flip device to support Samsung DeX, finally giving the foldable a productivity edge beyond portability.

Under the hood, a 3nm Exynos 2500 processor promises better thermal efficiency and AI handling, although Samsung has yet to shake off long-standing doubts about Exynos performance parity versus Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips, especially in markets like India where gaming and multitasking drive purchase decisions.

Camera and Content Creation Take Centre Stage

Flip phones are practically made for selfies, and Samsung plays to that strength with a 50MP main sensor, improved Nightography, and a smarter FlexCam interface. Real-time filters, Zoom Slider, and Dual Preview turn the FlexWindow into a selfie studio.

Content creators—especially Gen Z and influencers who prefer compact phones—are clearly the target here. But it remains to be seen whether India’s creator economy, increasingly leaning toward mid-range devices with strong cameras, will bite at Flip7’s premium price point.

Galaxy Flip 7 FE: The Gateway Device

In a notable move, Samsung also launched the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE—essentially a trimmed-down version with an older Exynos 2400 chip, smaller cover screen, and slightly reduced RAM. Available in Black and White, it offers the foldable experience at a more accessible price, directly taking on Motorola’s Razr 50 Ultra and other emerging players in the foldable mid-premium bracket.