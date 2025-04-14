Samsung One UI 7 Rollout Abruptly Halted Due to ‘Serious Bugs’ in Software

Samsung appears to have paused the rollout of One UI 7 owing to a crucial bug in the software. The long-awaited software for Galaxy smartphones, which brings the latest Android 15 features, began rolling out to Galaxy S24 series users in South Korea a few weeks back. As Samsung gradually widened its availability, Korean users who installed One UI 7 have reported software glitches that prevent them from unlocking the Galaxy S24 phones.

According to Ice Universe, who has a credible track record, took to X (formerly Twitter) to say a “serious bug” has been found in the Korean version of One UI. Samsung immediately paused the rollout in Korea, as well as other regions to preempt similar issues in One UI 7’s global versions. Samsung has also reportedly delisted the One UI 7 firmware version for several Galaxy phones from its servers, leaving the list full of security patches for the older One UI build.

Although the rollout is suspended for all users, Samsung has not said when it plans to deploy a fix for the bug or when a correct One UI 7 version will become available.

The abrupt halt impacts a series of Samsung’s high-end phones, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Plus, Galaxy S24, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 — earmarked to receive the update initially. Samsung would have broadened the rollout to cover devices such as the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series and the latest mid-range phones, such as the Galaxy A56 and the Galaxy A36, come with One UI 7, but they are not impacted.