Samsung One UI 8 Launched in Beta for Eligible Galaxy Phone Users

Samsung’s next One UI version is here — at least for beta testers. The One UI 8 update is expected to be available with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. However, the beta trials are for Samsung’s non-foldable phones: Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25. Another catch is that the beta programme is live only in South Korea, the US, the UK, and Germany.

One UI 8 rollout

Samsung’s latest One UI update has been built in close partnership with Google, which, the company said, accelerated software development “that made One UI 8 one of the first UI platforms to adopt Android 16.” In addition to new features such as Android 16’s Material Express Three design, One UI 8 also features a “software evolution with major UX and AI updates.” This also marks a strategic shift in how Samsung rolls out successive Android upgrades to its phones. The One UI 7 began rolling out months after Google rolled out Android 15.

One UI 8 features

— Better AI features: One UI 8 brings a better AI experience, which Samsung says relies on three main factors: multimodal capabilities, UX designed for different form factors, and personalised, proactive suggestions. According to the company, these factors allow natural and seamless communication with AI, updated UX for clamshell, tablet, foldable, and candybar phones. One UI 8 will continue with features such as Now Bar and Now Brief with more customisations this time.

— Better connectivity: Samsung has equipped One UI 8 with Auracast — a new technology that uses Bluetooth 4 LE Audio to support audio connections using QR code scanning and sharing. Devices such as Galaxy Buds 3 and eligible hearing aids are supported by this technology through QR- and NFC-enabled phones.