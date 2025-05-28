Top 5 Foldable Phones to Buy in 2025: The Best Flip and Fold Designs

Foldable phones have been around for a while, which means people are used to seeing large screens that fold on phones. While Samsung emerged as the front-runner in the foldable phone industry, rivals like Motorola, Google, and OnePlus took little time to catch up. The result: there is a foldable phone for every customer in each premium price category.

If you are looking for a foldable or a flip phone, here are the top five options in the market you can check out.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Launched last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the company’s latest flip phone. It banks on the success of its predecessors but offers better features, such as a larger cover display, better AI integration through the latest One UI 7 update, and a larger battery that lasts longer. It has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits of peak brightness, and support for HDR10+. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs a 50MP dual camera system on the back and a 10MP camera for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available for ₹1,09,999.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra

Fresh on the market, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra also brings flagship-level specifications along with trendier designs than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Razr 60 Ultra houses a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits and a 4-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 3000 nits of peak brightness. The Razr 60 Ultra will go on sale at the price of ₹99,999.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Those looking for a full-fledged tablet-sized screen on their phone can check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Launched last year, the Fold 6 has a 7.6-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. Its front display uses a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits of maximum brightness, and HDR10+ support. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has 50MP triple cameras on the back, a 10MP camera under the main display, and a 4MP camera on the cover display. The phone houses a 4400mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for ₹1,64,999.

OnePlus Open

If not the Galaxy Z Fold 6, then the OnePlus Open. This full-fledged foldable phone from OnePlus has flagship-level specifications. The OnePlus Open was launched in India in 2023. It is still a good phone for anyone looking for a tablet replacement. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 7.82-inch main AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2800 nits of brightness, and a 6.31-inch OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2800 nits of brightness. Both displays support the Dolby Vision standard in videos. It has 48MP triple cameras with a 64MP telephoto camera on the back, a 20MP punch-hole camera on the main display, and a 32MP camera on the cover display. It has a 4805mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The OnePlus Open is priced at ₹1,49,999.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold