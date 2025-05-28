Top 5 Foldable Phones to Buy in 2025: The Best Flip and Fold Designs

Updated May 28th 2025, 18:24 IST
Foldable phones have been around for a while, which means people are used to seeing large screens that fold on phones. While Samsung emerged as the front-runner in the foldable phone industry, rivals like Motorola, Google, and OnePlus took little time to catch up. The result: there is a foldable phone for every customer in each premium price category.
If you are looking for a foldable or a flip phone, here are the top five options in the market you can check out.
Launched last year, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is the company’s latest flip phone. It banks on the success of its predecessors but offers better features, such as a larger cover display, better AI integration through the latest One UI 7 update, and a larger battery that lasts longer. It has a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits of peak brightness, and support for HDR10+. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 packs a 50MP dual camera system on the back and a 10MP camera for selfies. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is available for ₹1,09,999.
Fresh on the market, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra also brings flagship-level specifications along with trendier designs than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6. Powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, the Razr 60 Ultra houses a 7-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with a 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits and a 4-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 3000 nits of peak brightness. The Razr 60 Ultra will go on sale at the price of ₹99,999.
Those looking for a full-fledged tablet-sized screen on their phone can check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. Launched last year, the Fold 6 has a 7.6-inch LTPO AMOLED main display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2600 nits. Its front display uses a 6.3-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits of maximum brightness, and HDR10+ support. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 has 50MP triple cameras on the back, a 10MP camera under the main display, and a 4MP camera on the cover display. The phone houses a 4400mAh battery with support for fast charging. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available for ₹1,64,999.
If not the Galaxy Z Fold 6, then the OnePlus Open. This full-fledged foldable phone from OnePlus has flagship-level specifications. The OnePlus Open was launched in India in 2023. It is still a good phone for anyone looking for a tablet replacement. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a 7.82-inch main AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2800 nits of brightness, and a 6.31-inch OLED cover display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2800 nits of brightness. Both displays support the Dolby Vision standard in videos. It has 48MP triple cameras with a 64MP telephoto camera on the back, a 20MP punch-hole camera on the main display, and a 32MP camera on the cover display. It has a 4805mAh battery with 67W fast charging. The OnePlus Open is priced at ₹1,49,999.
Android purists who want Google’s goodness in their foldable phone can go for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Although this is the company’s second foldable phone, it was the first one to arrive in India last year. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold has an 8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and a peak brightness of 2700 nits on the inside, while its cover display measures 6.3 inches and packs an OLED panel with 2700 nits of brightness and HDR support. Powering it is an octa-core Tensor G4 chip, paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It has 48MP cameras on the back and 10MP cameras for selfies and video calls. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is available for ₹1,62,999.
