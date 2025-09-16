Republic World
Advertisement


Updated 16 September 2025 at 15:54 IST

Samsung One UI 8 Update Now Available in India: List of Phones Eligible for Android 16

Samsung has announced the official rollout of the One UI 8 update, which brings features such as a Now Bar, multimodal AI capabilities in Galaxy AI, and new customisations for the home screen and lock screen.

Reported by: Shubham Verma
Advertisement
samsung
One UI 8 is now officially available. | Image: Samsung
Samsung has announced that One UI 8, its Android 16-based mobile platform, is now officially available across eligible Galaxy phones, tablets, and smartwatches. The update, the beta programme of which began earlier this year, features enhanced multimodal capabilities, a new user experience that includes the Now Bar, and personalised suggestions.

List of eligible Samsung Galaxy phones for One UI 8

  • Galaxy S23 series
  • Galaxy Z Fold5
  • Galaxy Z Flip5
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy S22 series
  • Galaxy Z Fold4
  • Galaxy Z Flip4
  • Galaxy S21 FE
  • Galaxy A56 5G
  • Galaxy A36 5G
  • Galaxy A26 5G
  • Galaxy A17 5G
  • Galaxy A17
  • Galaxy A07
  • Galaxy A06 5G
  • Galaxy A55 5G
  • Galaxy A35 5G
  • Galaxy A25 5G
  • Galaxy A16 5G
  • Galaxy A16
  • Galaxy A15 5G
  • Galaxy A06
  • Galaxy A54 5G
  • Galaxy A34 5G
  • Galaxy A73 5G
  • Galaxy A53 5G
  • Galaxy A33 5G

List of eligible Samsung Galaxy tablets for One UI 8

  • Galaxy Tab S10 series
  • Galaxy Tab S10 FE
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
  • Galaxy Tab S9 series
  • Galaxy Tab S9 FE

What’s new in One UI 8?

One UI 8 introduces several enhancements, focusing on AI, connectivity, and user convenience.

Enhanced AI Capabilities: Samsung states that One UI 8 delivers a superior AI experience built on three core pillars:

  • Multimodal capabilities: Facilitating natural and seamless communication with AI.
  • UX tailored for various form factors: Providing an updated user experience across clamshell, tablet, foldable, and candybar phones.
  • Personalised, proactive suggestions: Offering more customised recommendations.

The platform will also continue to offer features like Now Bar and Now Brief, with expanded customisation options.

Improved Connectivity: One UI 8 incorporates Auracast, a new Bluetooth 4 LE Audio technology. This innovation enables audio connections through QR code scanning and sharing. Devices such as Galaxy Buds 3 and compatible hearing aids can utilise this technology via QR- and NFC-enabled phones.

New Reminder App: Samsung has launched a new Reminder app designed to assist users in planning trips with AI support. This application centralises all reminders in one place, offering a user-friendly interface that is intuitive even for first-time users.

Published By : Shubham Verma

Published On: 16 September 2025 at 15:54 IST

