Updated 16 September 2025 at 15:54 IST
Samsung One UI 8 Update Now Available in India: List of Phones Eligible for Android 16
Samsung has announced the official rollout of the One UI 8 update, which brings features such as a Now Bar, multimodal AI capabilities in Galaxy AI, and new customisations for the home screen and lock screen.
Samsung has announced that One UI 8, its Android 16-based mobile platform, is now officially available across eligible Galaxy phones, tablets, and smartwatches. The update, the beta programme of which began earlier this year, features enhanced multimodal capabilities, a new user experience that includes the Now Bar, and personalised suggestions.
List of eligible Samsung Galaxy phones for One UI 8
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy Z Fold5
- Galaxy Z Flip5
- Galaxy S23 FE
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy Z Fold4
- Galaxy Z Flip4
- Galaxy S21 FE
- Galaxy A56 5G
- Galaxy A36 5G
- Galaxy A26 5G
- Galaxy A17 5G
- Galaxy A17
- Galaxy A07
- Galaxy A06 5G
- Galaxy A55 5G
- Galaxy A35 5G
- Galaxy A25 5G
- Galaxy A16 5G
- Galaxy A16
- Galaxy A15 5G
- Galaxy A06
- Galaxy A54 5G
- Galaxy A34 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
List of eligible Samsung Galaxy tablets for One UI 8
- Galaxy Tab S10 series
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S9 series
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
What’s new in One UI 8?
One UI 8 introduces several enhancements, focusing on AI, connectivity, and user convenience.
Enhanced AI Capabilities: Samsung states that One UI 8 delivers a superior AI experience built on three core pillars:
- Multimodal capabilities: Facilitating natural and seamless communication with AI.
- UX tailored for various form factors: Providing an updated user experience across clamshell, tablet, foldable, and candybar phones.
- Personalised, proactive suggestions: Offering more customised recommendations.
The platform will also continue to offer features like Now Bar and Now Brief, with expanded customisation options.
Improved Connectivity: One UI 8 incorporates Auracast, a new Bluetooth 4 LE Audio technology. This innovation enables audio connections through QR code scanning and sharing. Devices such as Galaxy Buds 3 and compatible hearing aids can utilise this technology via QR- and NFC-enabled phones.
New Reminder App: Samsung has launched a new Reminder app designed to assist users in planning trips with AI support. This application centralises all reminders in one place, offering a user-friendly interface that is intuitive even for first-time users.
Published By : Shubham Verma
Published On: 16 September 2025 at 15:54 IST