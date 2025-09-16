Samsung One UI 8 Update Now Available in India: List of Phones Eligible for Android 16

One UI 8 is now officially available. | Image: Samsung

Samsung has announced that One UI 8, its Android 16-based mobile platform, is now officially available across eligible Galaxy phones, tablets, and smartwatches. The update, the beta programme of which began earlier this year, features enhanced multimodal capabilities, a new user experience that includes the Now Bar, and personalised suggestions.

List of eligible Samsung Galaxy phones for One UI 8

Galaxy S23 series

Galaxy Z Fold5

Galaxy Z Flip5

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy S22 series

Galaxy Z Fold4

Galaxy Z Flip4

Galaxy S21 FE

Galaxy A56 5G

Galaxy A36 5G

Galaxy A26 5G

Galaxy A17 5G

Galaxy A17

Galaxy A07

Galaxy A06 5G

Galaxy A55 5G

Galaxy A35 5G

Galaxy A25 5G

Galaxy A16 5G

Galaxy A16

Galaxy A15 5G

Galaxy A06

Galaxy A54 5G

Galaxy A34 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

List of eligible Samsung Galaxy tablets for One UI 8

Galaxy Tab S10 series

Galaxy Tab S10 FE

Galaxy Tab S10 Lite

Galaxy Tab S9 series

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

What’s new in One UI 8?

One UI 8 introduces several enhancements, focusing on AI, connectivity, and user convenience.

Enhanced AI Capabilities: Samsung states that One UI 8 delivers a superior AI experience built on three core pillars:

Multimodal capabilities: Facilitating natural and seamless communication with AI.

Facilitating natural and seamless communication with AI. UX tailored for various form factors: Providing an updated user experience across clamshell, tablet, foldable, and candybar phones.

Providing an updated user experience across clamshell, tablet, foldable, and candybar phones. Personalised, proactive suggestions: Offering more customised recommendations.

The platform will also continue to offer features like Now Bar and Now Brief, with expanded customisation options.

Improved Connectivity: One UI 8 incorporates Auracast, a new Bluetooth 4 LE Audio technology. This innovation enables audio connections through QR code scanning and sharing. Devices such as Galaxy Buds 3 and compatible hearing aids can utilise this technology via QR- and NFC-enabled phones.