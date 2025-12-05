Updated 5 December 2025 at 13:50 IST
Samsung Partners Swiggy’s Instamart for Quick Delivery of Galaxy Phones, Watches, Tablets
Samsung’s partnership with Instamart follows a similar one between the tech giant and Zomato-owned Blinkit.
Samsung has announced a strategic partnership with Instamart, Swiggy’s quick commerce wing, to begin quick deliveries of its entire Galaxy device portfolio, including smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and accessories. The move is expected to expand Samsung’s online retail presence into quick commerce, which already delivers Apple’s iPhones in a few minutes across major cities.
“At Samsung, we are driven by meaningful innovations that are accessible to everyone. Our partnership with Instamart is another step towards strengthening our omnichannel strategy and making Galaxy experience available to users in a matter of minutes,” said Rahul Pahwa, director of MX Business at Samsung India.
Samsung’s partnership with Instamart follows a similar one between the tech giant and Zomato-owned Blinkit. The collaboration was announced back in 2024, allowing Blinkit users in cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru to order smartphones and other devices to get them delivered to their doorstep in minutes.
The tie-up also allowed customers to buy the Galaxy S24 series phones, launched back then, with a cashback of ₹5,000 on using an HDFC Bank credit card. “The tie-up with Blinkit will help Samsung cater to the huge demand for its flagship S24 series in India,” said Samsung during the 2024 announcement.
For Instamart users, no such offer has been announced.
“By partnering directly with Samsung, we’re ensuring that high-quality devices are now just a few taps and 10 minutes away, redefining what convenience in tech truly means,” said Manender Kaushik, AVP at Instamart.
Quick commerce enables doorstep deliveries of products across categories in a few minutes, with some companies claiming to reach buyers in around 10 minutes. Not just smartphone brands, laptop makers have also jumped on the bandwagon to ensure customers can receive their favourite products in a matter of minutes without having to step out of their house.
