Samsung Reportedly Delays Its Affordable Galaxy Flip Phone

Samsung’s long-rumoured budget-friendly flip smartphone may arrive later than expected. According to a new report, the Galaxy Z Flip FE, where FE stands for Fan Edition, will not be launched alongside the next crop of the company’s flagship foldables, like the Galaxy Z Flip 7. Instead, its launch has likely been pushed back to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Korean publication The Bell has attributed the delay to the late production of the displays for the rumoured foldable. According to the report, Samsung will start mass production of panels for the upcoming Galaxy Fold and Flip models later this month, and since these flagship phones are a priority, the company’s suppliers have put manufacturing plans for Flip FE’s panels on hold. This also means the cheaper flip phone will not have the same display as the regular Flip phones — a move that could allow Samsung to offset the cost of the FE.

However, there could be another possibility, per the report, which said Samsung could be facing issues with the processor for the Galaxy Flip FE. The Bell has claimed that Samsung wants to put the Exynos 2500 chip into the affordable foldable. This is the same chip that Samsung has been working on for a while, but has failed to overcome quality issues with it. And these issues have likely persisted, forcing Samsung to go for an alternative, such as the cheaper Exynos 2400e. A final decision on the processor has yet to come, potentially causing the delay.