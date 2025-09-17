Samsung's AI Ambition: Galaxy AI to Reach 400 Million Devices by 2025

Samsung will extend Galaxy AI to 400 million devices worldwide by the end of 2025. The company's push to expand its mobile AI ecosystem builds on the success of the Galaxy S24 series, which was launched as the world's first AI phone in 2024.

Since its inception, Galaxy AI has been integrated across a wide range of devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and PCs. Samsung reports that more than 70% of Galaxy S25 users are actively engaging with Galaxy AI features. The recent launch of the Galaxy Z series, featuring One UI 8, has also brought these advanced AI capabilities to a broader user base.

User adoption has been high, with some of the most-used features being Photo Assist and Audio Eraser. Photo Assist, which provides AI-powered photo editing tools in the Gallery app, has seen its usage nearly double among Galaxy S25 users compared to the Galaxy S24. The Audio Eraser feature allows users to remove distracting background sounds from videos.

Samsung has also seen significant usage of its real-time translation features, Interpreter and Live Translate. Interpreter facilitates in-person conversations, while Live Translate automatically translates voice calls, face-to-face interactions, and text messages.

In collaboration with Google, Samsung has integrated features like Gemini Live and Circle to Search, the latter of which is used daily by more than half of all Galaxy S25 users.

The enhanced AI experience is powered by an exclusive Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy devices. The entire Galaxy S25 lineup and Galaxy Z Flip7 models are equipped with a 50MP rear camera. Additionally, the Galaxy S25 Ultra and Z Fold7 models feature a 200MP ultra-wide lens. All models introduced since 2020 also offer 8K video capabilities, which, combined with the ProVisual Engine, provide extensive customisation options for videographers.