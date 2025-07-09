Samsung's Auto DeX Could Be New Android Auto Alternative We Didn’t Know We Needed

Samsung is said to be working on a new Android experience for cars that could change how Galaxy users connect their phones in the car, even if the car isn't smart enough to use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. It's called Auto DeX, and if what we've heard is true, it might be a really useful and car-friendly function that comes with your Galaxy device.

To understand Auto Dex better think of it as a driving-friendly version of Samsung DeX, which converts your phone into a desktop computer when you attach it to a monitor. You get a dashboard-style UI that looks a lot like Android Auto instead of a desktop layout.

It has a map screen in the middle to make it easy to get about. The UI will have music controls on the side and a taskbar with quick links to programs like Samsung Maps, Bixby, music, and calls. In short, it seems like Samsung is providing people a smart car interface without them having to buy a smart car.

A popular Samsung tipster (@GalaxyTechie) found this new feature hidden in the OS. And here's the exciting part- they say you can run Auto DeX right on your phone screen, even if your car doesn't support Android Auto. It is expected to fill the void of Google's previous "Android Auto for Phone Screens," which was shut off a while ago and left many customers angry and without a viable way to fix it.

The Samsung’s Auto Dex is said to work with over 8,500 car models from more than 100 companies. Samsung hasn't said anything publicly about Auto DeX yet, but we might hear more about it tonight perhaps at the launch of the new Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip. If Samsung does things right, Auto DeX might bring back the smart driving experience that customers lost when Android Auto for phones was shut down.