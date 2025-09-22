Samsung's Festive Season Kicks off: Galaxy Watch8, Watch Ultra, and Galaxy Ring Get Massive Price Cuts in India

Samsung has put some of its newest wearables on sale for the holiday season in India. These include the Galaxy Watch8 series, Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring, and Galaxy Buds3 FE. The company informs that these are the lowest prices since the debut, which means that customers can now get high-end Galaxy wearables for significantly less money.

Big Drops in Price

The Galaxy Watch8 series now starts at Rs 22,999 as part of the holiday sale. That's up to Rs 15,000 less than it used to be. The Galaxy Watch Ultra gets the biggest price drop, going from Rs 59,999 to Rs 41,999, which is an even Rs 18,000 down.

The Galaxy Ring, one of Samsung's most talked-about new products, is now available for Rs 23,999, down from Rs 38,999. The Galaxy Buds3 FE are now available for Rs 8,999, which is Rs 4,000 less than their initial pricing.

Samsung is also making it easier to buy the devices by offering quick cashback and upgrade bonuses, as well as no-cost EMI alternatives for up to 18 months.

The Offer Details

What's New with the Devices

The Galaxy Watch8 series is the first to use Google's Gemini AI, which lets users do things by speaking to it. It also adds an Antioxidant Index to keep track of your health in real time. It is 8.6 mm thick with a stainless steel case and sapphire glass, and it has a rotating bezel.

The Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts a better BioActive Sensor for more advanced health and fitness tracking. It's perfect for people who want a watch that lasts and has smart functions.

The Galaxy Buds3 FE have a redesigned blade-like shape and come with Active Noise Cancellation, better sound quality, and AI-powered translation. Samsung's Galaxy Ring is the most daring wearable yet. It is made of titanium and can withstand water up to 100 meters. It can track your health and sleep and last for up to seven days on a single charge.