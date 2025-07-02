Samsung to Unveil New Alert Centre Feature with One UI 8, Here’s What it Will Do

Samsung to Unveil New Alert Center Feature with One UI 8, Here’s What it Will Do | Image: Image by Priya Pathak/Republic Media

Samsung is planning to take a huge leap in terms of privacy and security with its upcoming One UI 8. The telecom giant is bringing a new privacy-centric feature called Alert Centre. This will serve as a centralised hub for tracking how your apps use crucial permissions.

What is Alert Centre and How Will it Work?

Alert Centre will serve as a one-stop shop for all your security and privacy concerns on a Samsung phone. You can see and control all of your security alerts and privacy warnings in one place on your phone's Alert Centre.

Alert Centre brings everything together in a cleaner and easier-to-use design, so you don't have to go through separate settings menus like Privacy Dashboard or Google Play Protect.

According to the early information found in a preview version of One UI 8, Alert Centre will let you know when apps access critical information like your location, camera, microphone, contacts, or messages. It will let you know which app did it and when, especially if it happens a lot or in the background without your knowledge. It will show alerts like this app accessed your camera or this apps read your messages in the background.

In today’s time, when privacy has become a rare thing and apps have become a potent source of cyberthreats, Samsung’s Alert Center will remind you to check out the apps you trust just in case one of them starts acting strangely, like requesting additional permissions that you didn't expect.

The Alert Centre will warn you of threats like malware on the Play Store or App Store, outdated security patches, missing biometrics or disabled location tracking.